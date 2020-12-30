Advanced Share Registry : Market News 30 Dec 2020

Fading prospects for more significant government aid checks to Americans and Trumps attempted veto of the second Stimulus package sucked the air out of markets. The Russel Small cap index's recent outperformance led losses, down two per cent while other indices managed modest declines. Trump railed against both parties in his bid to veto the Defence Bill unless legislation that would make social Media players liable for its content wasn't accepted. He also wants to allow military installations to rename themselves in honour of Confederate generals. Both parties appear united in overturning his veto in a rare display of bipartisanship. However, Mitch McConnel introduced a bill to boost the support to $2,000 from $600, repeal Section 230 legal liability protections for internet platforms, and create a commission to study election issues. While that makes Trump happy it can't possibly become law without Democrat support.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden accused Trump of running 'roadblocks' and 'obstruction' for his transition team. 'From some agencies, our team has received exemplary cooperation,' Biden said. 'From others, most notably the Department of Defence, we've encountered obstruction from the political leadership of that department.'

Last nights stall in markets is little more than a hiatus for the S&P 500, which will deliver around 15% gains over this turbulent year. Powering the performance is the global flood of fiscal and monetary stimulus lifting all ships, with little sign of that trend scaling down at all. The Vaccine rollout will be a constant feature for many months to come, allowing markets to more easily imagine normalization, and the pent-up spending demand to follow. Possibly the biggest challenge for markets this week will come from the holiday-shortened week pressing money to sit on the sidelines safely.

Housing around the world keeps powering as Americas S&P CoreLogic, Case-Shiller price index, demonstrated again. In the 20 largest cities, home prices expanded the index up 7.9% on a yearly pace in October, which is 6.6% higher than the prior month. The whole country saw home prices increase by 8.4% this year. The U.S. dollar stayed true to its trend, fading close to 2-1/2-year lows despite the stalled stimulus, while the oil price rose, confidant that that the printing presses weren't about to slow down yet and consumers could get back to consuming.

New York City reported a 7.45% positive rate of Covid-19 tests, based on a seven-day average, up from less than 3% in November while 67,116 Covid vaccine doses or 17% of the total stocked by the most populous U.S. city were administered. The hospitalization target of 2 per 100 000 is still a distant dream as nearly double that require a bed currently. Its seven-day average of new daily cases of 3,390, is well above the 550 target. Korea and Japan, who don't have the legal power to force a lockdown, are also experiencing record infections, albeit lower than western countries as the Nothern winter invigorates a virus determined to take advantage of any defence gaps.

Dow Jones 30335.67 -68.3 -0.2% US S&P500 3727.04 -8.32 -0.2% US Nasdaq 12850.22 -49.202 -0.4% German Dax 13761.38 -28.91 -0.2% Gold Futures ($US/oz) 1882.9 +2.50 +0.1% Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 162.50 -1.75 -1.1%

Europe's STOXX 600 gained 0.76%, and a fifth straight session increase to deliver 10-month highs. The Brexit trade deal's conclusion still had legs with the FTSE leading the way, up a healthy 1.6% and finding succour from AstraZeneca's vaccine that's expected to gain emergency use approval shortly. The EU has also ordered an additional 100 million doses of BioNTech SE, and Pfizer's vaccine as the new Covid strain is described as a potential 'game-changer,' by Ireland's health minister.

