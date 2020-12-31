Advanced Share Registry : Market News 31 Dec 2020

Analysts estimate that a higher stimulus payment of $2,000 would raise GDP growth in 2021 by 1.1%, on a 4Q-over-4Q basis. That, in turn, would have helped qualify the markets high valuations, but none of that happened last night, and it didn't matter. Instead, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell roadblocked the higher spending Bill, the market shrugged, and the rally became the largest end of year move since WWII. The lower six-hundred-dollar check is already rolling out from the nations printing presses, further weakening the U.S. Dollar. In turn, that boosted golds fortunes overnight as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement resulting from the country's higher debt load.

More than anything, tortured rationalisations for market heights can't escape a straightforward truth. More stimulus will continue in one form or another, and that raises all equity boats. Performance hungry money managers pushed the Russell 2000 smaller caps index up 1% on a low volume trading session last night while automakers, airlines and cruise-liners delivered momentum for the S&P 500 Index despite the vaccine rollout proceeding at a snail's pace in the U.S

With so much riding on the consumer's literal health, the market is giving reality a lot of wiggle room. For instance, Trump's claim to glory with Operation Warp Speed was easier to qualify when government funding accelerated this fight's research leg, but no more. The plan targeted 20 million vaccinations by the year's end; however, at 20 000 shots per day, it will only deliver a little over two million.

Officials lay blame on various factors, but that doesn't diminish the dire consequences sure to follow. Complex storage requirements and strains on local health agencies mean that Covids fatality rate won't slow down for some time yet, and at 330 000 deaths, the country's efforts are already among the world's worst. By comparison, Israel vaccinated 60,000 people a day in its first week.

Pointing out these uncomfortable truths prompted Trump to Tweet that 'The Federal Government has distributed the vaccines to the states. Now it is up to the states to administer. Get moving!' so it appears that operation Warp speed was never involved in this crisis's most important logistical aspect. Joe Biden said he would 'move heaven and Earth to get us going in the right direction,' with 100 million shots in his first 100 days the target...should he get funding from Congress. That scenario is more critical as ever as California just announced the first case of the new and more infectious strain of Covid-19 from the United Kingdom

US Dow Jones 30409.56 +73.89 +0.2% US S&P500 3732.04 +5.00 +0.1% US Nasdaq 12870.00 +19.781 +0.2% UK FTSE 6555.82 -46.83 -0.7% German Dax 13718.78 -42.6 -0.3% Gold Futures ($US/oz) 1893.4 +10.50 +0.6% Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 158.90 -3.6 -2.2%

Europe's STOXX 600 index finally fell after six positive sessions, to close off 0.34% from 10-month highs. The U.K.s drug regulator approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, and their lawmakers passed the post-Brexit trade deal. Chinas' National Bureau of Statistics revised its 2019 GDP growth down a fraction from 6.1% to 6.0%. Aussie markets may slip on the open with futures down 27 points for the final trade day

