  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Advanced Share Registry Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASW   AU000000ASW9

ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED

(ASW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/27
0.93 AUD   0.00%
03:12aADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market Update - 1 October 2021
PU
09/30ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market Update - 30 September 2021
PU
09/29ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market Update - 29 September 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 1 October 2021

10/01/2021 | 03:12am EDT
Stocks have pulled back from all-time highs, capping off September as one of the worst months for the year. Supply chain issues weighed on investors' minds, with an energy crisis dragging worries lower. Treasury yields have spiked to three month highs, amid the Fed signalling a taper this year. Amid this, inflation concerns, persistent labour shortages, market participants are concerned if stellar earnings can continue on the upward trajectory. Let alone, investors are concerned on the lowered consumer confidence, hampering consumer stocks, as a slowdown in foot traffic creates headwinds for brick and mortar stores.

On the data front, Americans filing for the first time unemployment benefits rose for a third straight week at 362,000. The increase in jobless claims was largely contributed by the people of California and those from the auto vehicle industry. The chip shortage had a role to play around Americans being laid off. The figures come ahead of the October jobs report, one of the Fed's closely watched figures.

At the close, the Dow Jones dropped 1.6 per cent to 33,844, the S&P 500 lost 1.2 per cent to 4,308 and the Nasdaq closed 0.4 per cent lower at 14,449. The yield on the 10-year treasury note fell 3 basis points to 1.50 per cent. Gold rose against a slightly weaker greenback. Across the S&P 500, all sectors closed in the red. Industrials fell the most, over 2 per cent followed by consumer staples and financials. Communication services and technology shed the least, down over 0.4 per cent.

Across the Atlantic, European markets closed lower as stocks fall on supply chain woes. Paris fell 0.6 per cent, Frankfurt lost 0.7 per cent. London's FTSE fell 0.3 per cent despite the U.K.'s gross domestic product expanding more than expected. Clothing retailer H&M tumbled over 3 per cent after saying supply chain disruptions hindered sales.

Yesterday, Australian sharemarket had a stellar day closing 1.9 per cent or 136 points higher at 7,332. Investors shrugged off inflation concerns, the debt ceiling debate, and a slowdown in China's economy. Investors piled back into stocks in a bid to offset the losses from the past few days. Despite the concerted efforts, the local bourse snapped its 11-month winning streak, closing 2.6 per cent lower for the month. The gains were across the board with consumer staples loving the limelight, as the best performing sector closing 2.7 per cent higher. Materials, healthcare, energy, and financials closed over 2 per cent higher. Not a shade of red was seen with utilities adding the least, up 0.3 per cent.

Dow Jones 33,843.92 -546.80 -1.59%
US S&P500 4,307.54 -51.92 -1.19%
US Nasdaq 14,448.58 -63.86 -0.44%
UK FTSE 100 7,086.42 -21.74 -0.31%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Mining Exploration Sector IPO at $0.20 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50%
Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL) Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector IPO at $0.10 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100%
Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) Health Technology IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25%
Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5%
Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Auto Parts & Equipment IPO at $0.086 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12%
Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Diversified Metals & Mining Private Placement at $0.03 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33%
Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC) Gold Sector Private Placement at $0.06 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33%
PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.40 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190%
Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Steel Sector Funding at $0.04 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90%
Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Steel Sector Placement: at $0.0017 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41%
Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD) Packaged Foods & Meat Placement at $0.035 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20%
Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP) Technology Sector Placement at $0.023 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78%
Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU) Wireless Telecommunications Services Placement at $0.020 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%
This information has proudly been provided by Indian Ocean Securities - www.indianoceansecurities.com. Indian Ocean Securities is a Boutique Australian Financial Services licensee firm (AFSL: 336409), providing tailored strategic advice and corporate finance solutions to a select, high net-worth/ wholesale, Institutional and corporate clients, throughout the Asian and Australian Financial markets.

Disclaimer:

The information provided was based on information available at the time of publishing. We believe that the information in this report is correct and any opinions, conclusions or recommendations are reasonably held or made as at the time of its compilation, but no warranty is made as to accuracy, reliability or completeness. To the extent permitted by law, neither Advanced Share registry (ABN 14 127 175 946) nor any of its subsidiaries accept liability to any person for loss or damage arising from the use of this report. The report has been prepared without taking account of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular individual. For this reason, any individual should, before acting on the information in this report, consider the appropriateness of the information, having regard to the individual's objectives, financial situation and needs and, if necessary, seek appropriate professional advice. This report does not purport to be a complete statement or summary.

Disclaimer

Advanced Share Registry Limited published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6,75 M 4,86 M 4,86 M
Net income 2021 2,59 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
Net cash 2021 5,16 M 3,72 M 3,72 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 4,84%
Capitalization 40,0 M 29,0 M 28,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
EV / Sales 2021 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Advanced Share Registry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kim Phin Chong Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Simon Kenneth Cato Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Gan Manager-Information Technology
Stuart Third Secretary & Director
Julianne Wu Head-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED16.25%29
MORGAN STANLEY42.00%177 548
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION37.33%137 522
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.43.35%121 678
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.01%47 578
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-15.24%32 560