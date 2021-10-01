Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 1 October 2021

Stocks have pulled back from all-time highs, capping off September as one of the worst months for the year. Supply chain issues weighed on investors' minds, with an energy crisis dragging worries lower. Treasury yields have spiked to three month highs, amid the Fed signalling a taper this year. Amid this, inflation concerns, persistent labour shortages, market participants are concerned if stellar earnings can continue on the upward trajectory. Let alone, investors are concerned on the lowered consumer confidence, hampering consumer stocks, as a slowdown in foot traffic creates headwinds for brick and mortar stores.

On the data front, Americans filing for the first time unemployment benefits rose for a third straight week at 362,000. The increase in jobless claims was largely contributed by the people of California and those from the auto vehicle industry. The chip shortage had a role to play around Americans being laid off. The figures come ahead of the October jobs report, one of the Fed's closely watched figures.

At the close, the Dow Jones dropped 1.6 per cent to 33,844, the S&P 500 lost 1.2 per cent to 4,308 and the Nasdaq closed 0.4 per cent lower at 14,449. The yield on the 10-year treasury note fell 3 basis points to 1.50 per cent. Gold rose against a slightly weaker greenback. Across the S&P 500, all sectors closed in the red. Industrials fell the most, over 2 per cent followed by consumer staples and financials. Communication services and technology shed the least, down over 0.4 per cent.

Across the Atlantic, European markets closed lower as stocks fall on supply chain woes. Paris fell 0.6 per cent, Frankfurt lost 0.7 per cent. London's FTSE fell 0.3 per cent despite the U.K.'s gross domestic product expanding more than expected. Clothing retailer H&M tumbled over 3 per cent after saying supply chain disruptions hindered sales.

Yesterday, Australian sharemarket had a stellar day closing 1.9 per cent or 136 points higher at 7,332. Investors shrugged off inflation concerns, the debt ceiling debate, and a slowdown in China's economy. Investors piled back into stocks in a bid to offset the losses from the past few days. Despite the concerted efforts, the local bourse snapped its 11-month winning streak, closing 2.6 per cent lower for the month. The gains were across the board with consumer staples loving the limelight, as the best performing sector closing 2.7 per cent higher. Materials, healthcare, energy, and financials closed over 2 per cent higher. Not a shade of red was seen with utilities adding the least, up 0.3 per cent.

Dow Jones 33,843.92 -546.80 -1.59% US S&P500 4,307.54 -51.92 -1.19% US Nasdaq 14,448.58 -63.86 -0.44% UK FTSE 100 7,086.42 -21.74 -0.31%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Mining Exploration Sector IPO at $0.20 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50% Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL) Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector IPO at $0.10 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100% Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) Health Technology IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25% Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5% Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Auto Parts & Equipment IPO at $0.086 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12% Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Diversified Metals & Mining Private Placement at $0.03 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33% Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC) Gold Sector Private Placement at $0.06 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33% PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.40 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190% Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Steel Sector Funding at $0.04 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90% Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Steel Sector Placement: at $0.0017 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41% Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD) Packaged Foods & Meat Placement at $0.035 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20% Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP) Technology Sector Placement at $0.023 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78% Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU) Wireless Telecommunications Services Placement at $0.020 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%

