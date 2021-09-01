Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 1 September 2021

A mixed close around the globe as investors reacted to lower than expected economic data. Reporting season heats up in Asia while it's wrapping up back home. European markets ended August in the red. Wall St closed lower for the day ending August higher for a seventh month in a row. Investors held back after mulling on the Fed's remarks from the weekend. This was also compounded by the news in Afghanistan as U.S. troops officially left, leaving Americans who wanted to leave behind.

Investors also digested consumer confidence data for August. The index declined to the lowest point in 6 months at 113.8 points from a revised 125.1 reading in July, according to the Conference Board. The reading came in lower than the expected weighed down by lingering concerns of the delta variant and to a lesser degree, rising gas and food prices. Consumers had a less favorable view of the current economic conditions and the prospect of short-term growth

Across the sectors on the S&P 500, the gains and losses were more on the milder side. Out of the four winners, Real estate added 0.6 per cent followed by consumer staples and discretionary along with communication services. Energy fell the most at 0.7 per cent followed by technology at 0.6 per cent. The yield on the 10-year treasury bond edged higher at 1.31 per cent.

Apple shares fell after moves from South Korea banned App store operators like Apple and Google from forcing developers to use their payment system. Lawmakers approved a bill making them the first country to implement such a measure. App developers usually need to pay a cut as high as 3 per cent for every transaction. Now they will be able to use other methods of payments. On the horizon, the E.U. are looking to propose a similar measure, while the U.S. senators also introduced a similar bill in August. To give you a sense on what it could mean in terms of a hit to potential earnings if more countries. Let's take a look at some numbers. Apple released figures that the App Store ecosystem facilitated US$643 billion in billings and sales during 2020, a 24 per cent year-over-year increase.

Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 0.4 per cent higher at 7,535 closing the month on a winning streak. This is the local bourse's 11th consecutive month of gains, the longest winning monthly streak in the market's history. The XJO gained 26.5 per cent over the past 11 months. Technology stocks was the clear winner at 1.9 per cent followed by Industrials and Real Estate. Energy came under pressure, down 1.4 per cent with Utilities declining by 1.2 per cent.

Shares in Harvey Norman's (ASX:HVN) dived by 3.2 per cent after posting a 63 per cent gain in profit before property revaluations to $743.1 million. Total sales surged 15.3 per cent collectively from stores around the globe as demand for office and home goods rose during the pandemic. The retail giant handed a $6 million cheque to the ATO to repay their Jobkeeper stimulus after much criticism last year. However, they are on a slow start this financial year with their Aussie franchise lagging over 19 per cent so far. Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) tumbled by 15.9 per cent after handing down a US$98.8 million net loss for the year and almost a 80 per cent fall in sales. The biotech warned of more investor pain after they forecast rising operating losses for the 'foreseeable future'.

Dow Jones 35,360.73 -39.11 -0.11% US S&P500 4,522.68 -6.11 -0.13% US Nasdaq 15,259.23 -6.65 -0.04% UK FTSE 100 7,119.70 -28.31 -0.40%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

