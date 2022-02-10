Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 10 February 2022

Major global indexes were in positive territory amid earnings cheers. Supporting the tech driven rally on Wall St was an ease in treasury yields as investors crowd at the 10-year treasury auction.

Investors were in positive spirits as US stocks gained for the second day, ahead of the key inflation data. Easing government bond yields helped the tech heavy Nasdaq outperform as risk-on mode continued. Today's session was a strong and sustainable rally versus the choppy session the day before.

Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher. Paris gained 1.5 per cent, Frankfurt jumped 1.6 per cent and London's FTSE closed over 1 per cent higher, the highest point since January 2020 boosted by upbeat corporate updates.

Asian markets closed higher. Tokyo's Nikkei added 1.1 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.1 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.8 per cent.

Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 1.1 per cent higher at 7,268, extending the wins for the second day to a fresh two-week high. Materials and energy sectors closed lower while information technology stocks switched higher.

Dow Jones 35,768.06 +305.28 +0.86% US S&P500 4,587.18 +65.64 +1.45% US Nasdaq 14,490.37 +295.92 +2.08% UK FTSE 100 7,643.51 +76.44 +1.01%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Mining Exploration Sector IPO at $0.20 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50% Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL) Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector IPO at $0.10 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100% Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) Health Technology IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25% Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5% Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Auto Parts & Equipment IPO at $0.086 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12% Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Diversified Metals & Mining Private Placement at $0.03 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33% Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC) Gold Sector Private Placement at $0.06 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33% PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.40 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190% Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Steel Sector Funding at $0.04 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90% Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Steel Sector Placement: at $0.0017 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41% Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD) Packaged Foods & Meat Placement at $0.035 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20% Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP) Technology Sector Placement at $0.023 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78% Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU) Wireless Telecommunications Services Placement at $0.020 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%

