Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 10 March 2022

Dip buyers scoop up Wall St's rise, Oil tumbles 11%, Rio trades ex-div: ASX to lift

Wall St, European markets, and the ASX staged a rebound as dip buying emerged in oversold conditions. Investors bet that Russia and Ukraine could reach truce through diplomatic means. Oil price plunges 11%. Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) and South32 (ASX:S32) trading ex-div today.

Commodity prices have retreated from their record highs after conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated. Prices fell after reports that the United Arab Emirates will push for fellow OPEC members to hike oil production. The move is set to ease pressure on the global oil supply caused by the Russian sanctions slapped from the West.

Meanwhile, trader's confidence is slowly on the mend after Ukraine said that they're no longer pressing for NATO membership. With talks that they're open to compromise on two breakaway pro-Russian territories, Luhansk and Donetsk.

Gold prices fell sharply as money went back into risk assets, following the first significant pullback with commodity prices since the invasion.

Wall St closed lower after a volatile session as investors continued to eye eastern Europe headlines. This comes after yesterday's steep losses which saw the Nasdaq enter bear market territory.

Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher. Paris skyrocketed 7.1 per cent, Frankfurt rallied almost 8 per cent and London's FTSE added 3.3 per cent. On the London Stock Exchange, Rio closed 1.2 per cent lower, BP fell 2.2 per cent and Shell fell 1.7 per cent.

Asian markets closed lower. Tokyo's Nikkei fell 0.3 per cent amid its weak GDP growth of 4.6 per cent over the year in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus the expectations of 5.6 per cent.

The central bank is forecasting the unemployment rate to fall below four per cent later this year and stay there in 2023, a level not seen in almost half a century. The jobless rate is currently at a 13-year low of 4.2 per cent.

Today the payroll jobs and wages data for the fortnight to February 12 is set to be released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The figures could provide some colour on the jobs market in relation to Dr Lowe's forecast, ahead of the February labour force figures for next week.

Dow Jones 33,286.25 653.61 2.00% US S&P500 4,277.88 107.18 2.57% US Nasdaq 13,255.546 459.995 3.59% UK FTSE 100 7,190.72 226.61 3.25%

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Mining Exploration Sector IPO at $0.20 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50% Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL) Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector IPO at $0.10 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100% Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) Health Technology IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25% Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5% Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Auto Parts & Equipment IPO at $0.086 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12% Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Diversified Metals & Mining Private Placement at $0.03 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33% Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC) Gold Sector Private Placement at $0.06 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33% PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.40 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190% Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Steel Sector Funding at $0.04 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90% Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Steel Sector Placement: at $0.0017 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41% Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD) Packaged Foods & Meat Placement at $0.035 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20% Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP) Technology Sector Placement at $0.023 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78% Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU) Wireless Telecommunications Services Placement at $0.020 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%

