Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 10 September 2021

In the USA, jobless claims are moving in the right direction despite some concerns over the impact of Hurricane Ida. Louisiana's initial claims rose from 2,060 to 9,319. Collectively, Americans filing for first time fell a new pandemic low at 310,000. It came in better-than-expected compared to the 335,000 that economists expected as per Reuters. The good news comes after the disappointing jobs report from last week which saw 275,000 new jobs added to the economy versus an expected 750,000. While the news could offset the wall of worries around the slowdown in the pandemic rebound, the labor market data could contribute to the Fed tightening their monetary policy given it's a key focus for them.

At the close, the Dow Jones lost 0.4 per cent to 34,879, the S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent to 4,493 while the Nasdaq closed 0.3 per cent lower at 15,248. The yield on the 10-year treasury note fell to 1.30 per cent from 1.34 per cent. Across the sectors on the S&P 500, we are seeing three lucky sectors in the green again. However, the gains are marginal. Financials added 0.2 per cent as the best performer while energy and materials added 0.1 per cent. Real estate fell the most, 2.1 per cent followed by health care and utilities. So your defensives there. Technology shed 0.4 per cent.

Across the Atlantic, European markets closed mixed after investors reacted to the European central bank's announcement. Paris added 0.2 per cent, Frankfurt closed 0.1 per cent higher and London's FTSE fell over 1.0 per cent. Heavyweight miners fell. Rio Tinto dropped 2.0 per cent while BHP fell 1.7 per cent with iron ore prices. Same was seen with oil companies, BP down 1.2 per cent and Shell closed 1.1 per cent lower as crude oil prices dipped.

Tokyo's Nikkei retreated 0.6 per cent after touching its highest point in six months on hope of a stronger economic outlook, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.3 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite closed 0.5 per cent higher after Chinese authorities cracked down on gaming companies. Shares in Tencent plummeted 8.5 per cent and NetEase tanked 11.0 per cent after they were summoned by Chinese regulators. The watchdog went to remind these giants of the video game time for children under 18. That is three hours only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and banning play time during the week. Also in the backdrop was news that the regulator has slowed their approvals around new online games.

Yesterday, the Australian share market slid 1.9 per cent lower at 7,370 after investors took their profits. The miners triggered the race after reports that China was stepping up their steel output production. Along with reducing the order for mills, the curb for steel was to cut emissions, before the Glascow climate summit and ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. This saw materials fall 2.1 per cent however technology lost the most, down 3.2 per cent followed by communication services. Consumer staples shed the least, down 0.7 per cent. Not one sector saw a glimmer of green by the closing bell.

Despite the red across the board, there were some green shoots. Resmed (ASX:RMD) was the best performer in the ASX 200 closing 1.8 per cent higher at $40.30 as the medical equipment maker climbed to the top 50. With no company news, it appears rebalancing was in action by fund managers and ETF providers. It was followed by shares in Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) as coal prices continue to stay firm and Elders (ASX:ELD).

Dow Jones 34,879.38 -151.69 -0.25% US S&P500 4,493.28 -20.79 -0.46% US Nasdaq 15,248.25 -38.38 -0.25% UK FTSE 100 7,024.21 -71.32 -1.01%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Mining Exploration Sector IPO at $0.20 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50% Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL) Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector IPO at $0.10 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100% Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) Health Technology IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25% Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5% Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Auto Parts & Equipment IPO at $0.086 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12% Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Diversified Metals & Mining Private Placement at $0.03 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33% Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC) Gold Sector Private Placement at $0.06 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33% PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.40 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190% Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Steel Sector Funding at $0.04 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90% Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Steel Sector Placement: at $0.0017 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41% Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD) Packaged Foods & Meat Placement at $0.035 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20% Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP) Technology Sector Placement at $0.023 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78% Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU) Wireless Telecommunications Services Placement at $0.020 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%

This information has proudly been provided by Indian Ocean Securities - www.indianoceansecurities.com . Indian Ocean Securities is a Boutique Australian Financial Services licensee firm (AFSL: 336409), providing tailored strategic advice and corporate finance solutions to a select, high net-worth/ wholesale, Institutional and corporate clients, throughout the Asian and Australian Financial markets.

Disclaimer:



The information provided was based on information available at the time of publishing. We believe that the information in this report is correct and any opinions, conclusions or recommendations are reasonably held or made as at the time of its compilation, but no warranty is made as to accuracy, reliability or completeness. To the extent permitted by law, neither Advanced Share registry (ABN 14 127 175 946) nor any of its subsidiaries accept liability to any person for loss or damage arising from the use of this report. The report has been prepared without taking account of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular individual. For this reason, any individual should, before acting on the information in this report, consider the appropriateness of the information, having regard to the individual's objectives, financial situation and needs and, if necessary, seek appropriate professional advice. This report does not purport to be a complete statement or summary.