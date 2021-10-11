Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 11 October 2021

Wall St dipped on Friday after investors reacted to the mixed jobs report. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was the underperformer, as the yield on the 10-year treasury climbed. The major indexes moved between gains and losses over the session as market participants weighed up the report versus the likelihood of a formal taper announcement in November by the Fed. In September, 194,000 jobs were created missing estimates of 500,000. A fall for the second straight month as per the Labor department. Under the headline number, the unemployment rate improved at 4.8 per cent, not far from the Fed's target of 4.0 per cent. It was 5.2 per cent the month before, and September's results were below market expectations of 5.1 per cent. Average hourly earnings rose by more than expected 0.6 per cent, while the participation rate slipped which helped the unemployment rate.

Over the week, investors had a volatile ride as surging energy prices, and negotiations on the debt ceiling created some jitters. Oil prices traded at seven year highs, as coal and natural gas prices surge. The government bond yields rallied, on the back of factoring in inflation due to the energy crunch in Asia and Europe. If energy prices continue to rise, investors are concerned about the erosion of company profits and the impact on consumer spending, which would push inflation higher. It could weigh on companies from the transportation space to consumer discretionary, as prices creep up when energy does. News of the debt ceiling deal boosted optimism after it was extended to December. Stocks rebounded after days of uncertainty. Meanwhile, investors bought the dip for the major indexes to notch weekly gains as they fled treasuries. The yield on the 10-year treasury note gained for its seventh straight week while bond prices fell.

Across the Atlantic, European markets closed mixed. Paris lost 0.6 per cent, Frankfurt fell 0.3 per cent and London's FTSE closed 0.3 per cent higher lifted oil giants and travel stocks. The U.K. government unveiled their plans to relax Covid-19 quarantine requirements for 47 destinations. BP surged 2.5 per cent while Royal Dutch Shell closed 2.1 per cent higher. While mining giants were mixed. BHP rose 0.5 per cent while Rio Tinto fell 0.4 per cent.

The RBA came back into the spotlight after publishing their semi-annual Financial Stability Review. A standout from the report did highlight the risks due to the surge in house prices and borrowing rates at all time highs. The catalyst was due to the ultra-low interest rates. The central bank warned that the lending standards must be maintained in order to minimize risks to the nation's financial stability. This warning wasn't a surprise given that APRA raised the lenders' loan serviceability buffer from 2.5 per cent to 3.0 per cent. A step forward to help cool credit growth on a hot property market.

Another way to cool the housing market would be to lift interest rates. However, RBA Governor Philip Lowe has repeatedly said that the Bank does not intend to raise rates prior to 2024. Without this lever, the central bank has fallen back on regulators to squeeze lending rules to minimize a housing bubble which could impede the recovery. Dr Lowe has faced backlash for leaving rates on hold, but he said that he wants to see stronger inflation and wage growth before they rise.

Dow Jones 34,746.25 -8.69 -0.03% US S&P500 4,391.34 -8.42 -0.19% US Nasdaq 14,579.53 -74.47 -0.51% UK FTSE 100 7,095.55 +17.51 +0.25%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Mining Exploration Sector IPO at $0.20 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50% Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL) Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector IPO at $0.10 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100% Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) Health Technology IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25% Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5% Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Auto Parts & Equipment IPO at $0.086 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12% Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Diversified Metals & Mining Private Placement at $0.03 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33% Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC) Gold Sector Private Placement at $0.06 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33% PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.40 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190% Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Steel Sector Funding at $0.04 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90% Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Steel Sector Placement: at $0.0017 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41% Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD) Packaged Foods & Meat Placement at $0.035 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20% Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP) Technology Sector Placement at $0.023 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78% Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU) Wireless Telecommunications Services Placement at $0.020 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%

