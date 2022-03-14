Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 14 March 2022

Asian markets and Aussie shares closed mixed after investors digested hot US inflation figures and the hawkish tilt from the European Central Bank. European markets rallied on optimism from the Kremlin on a "certain positive shift" in talks with Ukraine. Wall St fell as investors questioned President Putin's words over his actions hot inflation, weighing down on consumer sentiment.

US stocks closed at session lows as the war in Ukraine kept investors on edge. In hopes of progress, stocks rallied after Russian President Putin said he saw "certain positive shifts" in Ukraine talks. Despite willing to compromise on neutrality, stocks fell as investors reflected on Russia's intensifying actions, over its reported words in the past few weeks.

Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher on Putin's comments. Paris added 0.9 per cent, Frankfurt closed 1.4 per cent higher and London's FTSE gained 0.8 per cent after Britain's GDP grew by 0.8 per cent in January, following a fall of 0.2 per cent in December.

On Friday, the Australian sharemarket closed 0.9 per cent lower at 7,064. Over the week, it lost 0.7 per cent and for the year, the index is down 5.1 per cent but an outperformer when compared to Wall St.

Look out for our labour force figures, the jobs report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday, the RBA board minutes on Tuesday, the Federal Reserve interest rate outcome on Wednesday, China's data docket on the world's second largest economy which is expected to slow in the latest figures.

Dow Jones 32,944.19 -229.88 -0.69% US S&P500 4,204.31 -55.21 -1.3% US Nasdaq 12,843.81 -286.15 -2.18% UK FTSE 100 7,155.64 +56.55 +0.8%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

This information has proudly been provided by Indian Ocean Securities - www.indianoceansecurities.com .





The information provided was based on information available at the time of publishing. We believe that the information in this report is correct and any opinions, conclusions or recommendations are reasonably held or made as at the time of its compilation, but no warranty is made as to accuracy, reliability or completeness. To the extent permitted by law, neither Advanced Share registry (ABN 14 127 175 946) nor any of its subsidiaries accept liability to any person for loss or damage arising from the use of this report. The report has been prepared without taking account of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular individual. For this reason, any individual should, before acting on the information in this report, consider the appropriateness of the information, having regard to the individual's objectives, financial situation and needs and, if necessary, seek appropriate professional advice. This report does not purport to be a complete statement or summary.