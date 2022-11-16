Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 16 November 2022

The S&P 500 rose Tuesday after another report signalled that inflation could be slowing. The major averages initially rallied after the producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, showed a 0.2 per cent increase for the month of October, versus the consensus estimate for a 0.4 per cent increase from Dow Jones. The broad market index advanced 0.9 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.5 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent.

Elsewhere, retail stocks also lifted investor sentiment. Walmart shares jump on a bumper third quarter. The retail giant said that sales were up nearly 9 percent from a year ago, as shoppers flocked to cheaper groceries and other items; shares advanced just over 6.5 per cent.

Across the sectors, no real standout overnight - with the materials struggling. The AFR reported yesterday Australian lithium miners closed sharply lower on the ASX following a 7 per cent drop in lithium carbonate futures on the Chinese exchange, with analysts at Credit Suisse attributing to rumours that an unnamed Chinese cathode manufacturer was cutting its production target. In the US overnight lithium companies were lower with Lithium America down 3.5 per cent, Albemarle 6.5 per cent lower and Livent falling 6.8 per cent.

Across the Atlantic, European markets closed mixed. Paris added 0.5 per cent, Frankfurt also added 0.5 per cent and London's FTSE closed 0.2 per cent lower. In Asian markets, Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.1 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 4.1 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite closed 1.6 per cent higher.

Dow Jones 33,592.92 +56.22 +0.17% US S&P500 3,991.73 +34.48 +0.87% US Nasdaq 11,871.15 +170.21 +1.45% UK FTSE 100 7,369.44 -15.73 -0.21%

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.2 per cent gain. Gold gained 0.3 per cent. Silver lost over 2 per cent. Copper fell 0.1 per cent and oil added 1.2 per cent.

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

