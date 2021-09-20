Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 20 September 2021

Wall St slumped on Friday as uncertainty continued to weigh ahead of the Fed's meeting this week. Investors mulled on how the economy will manage against less stimulus while Covid-19 cases continue to climb. Talks of a tax hike to fund President Biden's infrastructure, jobs and clean energy plan left investors on tenterhooks. Mounting concerns on the moves in China as the economy shows signs of slowdown. The expiration of several options contracts also sparked a broad selloff. No wonder investors are restless as they ponder if a correction is near. Bond yields surged as they attempted to piece the puzzle to find their footing. Attempting to buck the trend was the weak consumer sentiment reading that came in at 71.0, slightly up from 70.3 in August. The reading remains close to a near-decade low according to the University of Michigan. Buying conditions deteriorated to their worst since 1980 due to elevated prices.

Shares in Facebook and Apple shed over 2 per cent while Apple and Microsoft declined 1.8 per cent. Shares in Moderna fell 2.4 per cent and Pfizer, down 1.3 per cent after an independent panel advised the F.D.A. to recommend Covid-19 booster shots to people aged 65 years and over. As for those under this age, the panel said it wasn't clear if it would be needed.

On Friday, the Australian sharemarket closed in the red for the second week, down 0.8 per cent at 7,404. The price of iron ore tumbled over 20 per cent with analysts forecasting a continued free fall in the commodity price. China's curbed steel production amid a cooling property market has put the local bourse under pressure. The nation's largest export earner dived into a bear market, while ASX-listed miners saw an accelerated slide in their share price.

The fresh dive in iron ore prices have come sooner than expected. According to the Office of the Chief Economist as covered last month, they forecasted prices to ease but not fall below US$100 per tonne until late in 2022 with an average of US$90 per tonne in 2023. The price of iron ore on Friday was sitting US$7.00 away at US$107.21. UBS expects the iron ore price to fall to US$65 per tonne in the long term, however for the rest of this year, they expect the price to fall to US$89 per tonne and in 2023 to US$80 per tonne. On that note, let's take a look at broker moves.

Dow Jones 34,584.88 -166.44 -0.48% US S&P500 4,432.99 -40.76 -0.91% US Nasdaq 15,043.96 -137.95 -0.91% UK FTSE 100 6,963.64 -63.84 -0.91%

