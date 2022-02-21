Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 21 February 2022

Wall St falls as investors sell out of risk assets ahead of the long weekend. AGL Energy rejects bid from Brookfield & Cannon Brookes. Review of the week gone and the week ahead.

Risk was taken off the table as investors sold out of shares ahead of the long weekend in the US. Growth names continue to take it on the chin even as bond yields fell despite a stronger than expected rise in house sales in January, as tension persists between Russia and Ukraine, putting stocks under pressure.

Across the Atlantic, European markets closed lower. Paris fell 0.3 per cent, Frankfurt lost 1.5 per cent and London's FTSE closed 0.3 per cent lower.

Asian markets closed mixed. Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.9 per cent while China's Shanghai Composite added 0.7 per cent, as property stocks rallied amid eased mortgage rules for home buyers.

On Friday, the Australian sharemarket closed over 1 per cent lower at 7,222. Over the week, it closed 0.1 per cent higher.

Dow Jones 34,079.18 -232.85 -0.68% US S&P500 4,348.87 -31.39 -0.72% US Nasdaq 13,548.07 -168.65 -1.23% UK FTSE 100 7,513.62 -23.75 -0.32%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

