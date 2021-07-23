Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 23 July 2021

Across the globe, a rally was broadly seen across major indexes while in the UK, the benchmark fell as Unilever pressured the index.

Wall St nudged higher continuing its third straight day of gains after a muted morning of trade. On Monday, the Dow Jones had its worst day of the year with analysts saying that the market was oversold. We then saw buyers come in and buy the dip and today, investors kept their gains as strong earnings results offset a rise in new jobless claims.

The 10-year treasury ticked lower after 419,000 Americans filed for first time unemployment benefits. The disappointing number surprised economist's expectations as claims doubled from last week amid a job market which appears to be on the rebound.

Across the S&P 500 sectors, the winners and losers were close to even. Consumer Discretionary rose 0.8 per cent while Technology added 0.7 per cent while Energy pulled back despite gains in oil prices and Financials fell over 1 per cent.

In UK trade, losses were pressured by energy stocks with the likes of Shell down 1.7 per cent and heavyweight Unilever tumbled 5.9 per cent after a cut in full-year forecasts due to rising commodity prices. Miners fell with Riio Tinto down 2.1 per cent followed by BHP, lost 0.8 per cent.

Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket clinched a new record high as the local bulls closed the session 1.1 per cent or 78 points higher at 7,386 fuelled by mining giants. The gains were across the board with Energy and Materials as the biggest winners while Healthcare fell behind as the only outlier, down 0.3 per cent. Oil price surge of 4.5 per cent overnight helped powered energy stocks.

Dow Jones 34823.35 +25.35 +0.7% US S&P500 4367.48 +8.79 +0.20% US Nasdaq 14684.59 +52.64 +0.36% UK FTSE 100 6968.30 -29.98 -0.43%

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Mining Exploration Sector IPO at $0.20 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50% Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL) Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector IPO at $0.10 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100% Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) Health Technology IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25% Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5% Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Auto Parts & Equipment IPO at $0.086 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12% Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Diversified Metals & Mining Private Placement at $0.03 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33% Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC) Gold Sector Private Placement at $0.06 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33% PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.40 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190% Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Steel Sector Funding at $0.04 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90% Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Steel Sector Placement: at $0.0017 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41% Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD) Packaged Foods & Meat Placement at $0.035 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20% Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP) Technology Sector Placement at $0.023 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78% Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU) Wireless Telecommunications Services Placement at $0.020 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%

