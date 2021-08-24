Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 24 August 2021

Wall St closed in a sea of green with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as Pfizer, energy and technology stocks boosted the major indexes. Oil prices climbed back after their steep decline last week. Pfizer soared 2.5 per cent after the Food and Drug Administration granted their Covid-19 full-approval. The vaccine was administered in the U.S. under emergency use authorization. Investors' optimism grew as the full-approval could ease concerns around those who have been hesitant to get the shot. President Biden urged Americans to get the shot following the news.

Reopening stocks like American Airlines, Delta and cruise line companies jumped over 3 per cent. The FDA approval acted as a tail-wind for travel companies and also for the fight against the coronavirus. Meanwhile, investors digested some economic news as the tune around the supply chain constraints and existing home sales continued. U.S. manufacturing sector continued to expand in August but at a slower pace than the month before. According to IHS Markit, output dipped from 59.9 in July to 55.4 in August, the lowest since December last year. Manufacturing PMI slid to 61.2 from 63.4 in July to a four-month low. They reported that supply shortages and capacity constraints slowed down the recovery due to the pandemic.

Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 0.4 per cent higher at 7,490 snapping its five-day losing streak. Technology shares led the rally with commodities making a U-turn, as oil and iron ore prices bounced back after its sour performance last week. Consumer Staples and Energy fractionally fell into the red, by over 0.3 per cent. In corporate news, earnings results gave a mixed impression on investors. Private health insurer NIB (ASX:NHF) slumped 11 per cent after full-year figures came in below expectations, despite their 84.5 per cent surge in their NPAT at $160.5 million.

Today the weekly consumer sentiment report from ANZ and Roy Morgan is due. Also, the Bureau of Statistics is set to release counts of actively trading businesses. This includes rates of entry to and exit from the market sector of the economy, and rates of business survival.

Dow Jones 35,335.71 +215.63 +0.61% US S&P500 4479.53 +37.86 +0.85% US Nasdaq 14,942.65 +227.98 +1.55% UK FTSE 100 7109.02 +21.12 +0.30

