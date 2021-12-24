Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 24 December 2021

Wall St rose for its third straight day with the S&P 500 hitting a new record high on this shortened week. The market switched into Santa rally mode on Tuesday, after a three-day losing streak for the major averages triggered by fears on the spread of Omicron. It was the worst decline for the S&P over a three-day period since September. While for the Nasdaq, it was the worst three-day run since May. Investors received a tap of fresh economic data that the Fed watches closely. Starting with a touch point on the labour market.

Weekly jobless claims were unchanged last week from the week prior holding steady at 205,000 as per the Labor Department. Americans filing for unemployment benefits have been at historic lows for the past few weeks, despite the surge in Covid-19 cases. This is a good sign, a trend that we have been following, however with the holiday season and also concerns around the virus, there could be delays in hiring new staff so it wouldn't be surprising if this figure flickers for a bit at this pandemic low range

Elsewhere, we receive another measure of inflation based on changes in personal consumption. In November, personal spending rose 0.5 per cent from the prior month and surged 4.7 per cent from November last year. This is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. So it might feel like we are touching on inflation again, and we are but in a different light. A few weeks ago we talked about the consumer price index, CPI. It's an inflation measure, so you're right on that one, however, the personal consumption expenditures price index, PCE, is a price gauge. It is another inflation indicator which tracks the purchases from consumers each month, i.e. personal spending, while the CPI follows a fixed basket of goods. The Fed prefers to follow the PCE from the Commerce Department in reviewing monetary policy, and making interest rate decisions in an effort to combat inflation.

Yesterday the Australian sharemarket closed 0.3 per cent higher at 7,388 rising for its third straight day. The local market was led by eight sectors advancing closing marginally near each other. Utilities led the bourse as the best performer, followed by property, and industrials while technology was the biggest decliner of the session. Market participants also kept tabs on the Covid-19 cases as NSW continues to top the nation with confirmed cases, leading to NSW and Victoria indoor mask mandates emerging while NSW reintroduces QR code check-ins and density limits. This saw the XJO lose momentum but not enough to retreat. Covid-19 medical players Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHC), and Australian Clinical Labs (ASX:ACL) extended their rally as testing volumes surged ahead of Christmas closing 1.3 per cent and 2.8 per cent higher, respectively

Dow Jones 35,950.56 +196.67 +0.55% US S&P500 4,725.79 +29.23 +0.62% US Nasdaq 15,653.37 +131.48/th> +0.85% UK FTSE 100 7,373.34 +00.00 +0.00%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Mining Exploration Sector IPO at $0.20 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50% Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL) Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector IPO at $0.10 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100% Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) Health Technology IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25% Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5% Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Auto Parts & Equipment IPO at $0.086 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12% Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Diversified Metals & Mining Private Placement at $0.03 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33% Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC) Gold Sector Private Placement at $0.06 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33% PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.40 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190% Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Steel Sector Funding at $0.04 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90% Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Steel Sector Placement: at $0.0017 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41% Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD) Packaged Foods & Meat Placement at $0.035 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20% Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP) Technology Sector Placement at $0.023 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78% Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU) Wireless Telecommunications Services Placement at $0.020 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%

