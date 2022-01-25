Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 25 January 2022

Wall St erased losses in a volatile session as investors monitor rising tensions in Ukraine. Stocks around the globe declined in the lead up of the Federal Reserve meeting. Inflation figures today ahead of Australia Day tomorrow. Fortescue Metals, Beach Energy, St Barbara and Illuka set to release a trading update. UK court set to vote on BHP's unification proposal.

US stocks closed higher after they were heading towards their worst month since March 2020, when Covid-19 first led to widespread lockdowns. The Nasdaq fell deeper into its latest correction territory, at one point, heading towards bear market territory which is a 20 per cent decline from its recent high.

Across the Atlantic, in the lead up to this volatile performance, European markets closed lower. Paris slumped almost 4 per cent, Frankfurt tumbled 3.8 per cent and London's FTSE sank 2.6 per cent dragged lower by miners and oil majors. BHP and Rio lost around 3.7 per cent, BP lost 4.8 per cent while Shell closed 3.4 per cent lower.

Asian markets closed mixed. Tokyo's rose 0.2 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.2 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite eked out a 0.04 per cent gain.

Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 0.5 per cent lower at 7,140. The pain continued to swell after last week's fall with the local bourse touching eight-month lows. The iron ore giants had a terrible day despite the support in the commodity price, with materials and technology leading declines. Property, consumer staples, and communication services edged higher.

Dow Jones 34,364.50 +99.13 +0.29% US S&P500 4,410.13 +12.19 +0.28% US Nasdaq 13,855.13 +86.21 +0.63% UK FTSE 100 7,303.36 -190.77 -2.55%

