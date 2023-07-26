The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher Tuesday, notching its longest winning streak in more than six years as traders weighed the latest earnings reports. The Dow rose by roughly 26.83 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 35,438.07. This was the 12th positive session in a row for the 30-stock index and its longest rally since February 2017. The S&P 500 added 0.28 per cent to 4,567.46. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.61 per cent to 14,144.56.

General Motors shares fell about 3.5 per cent even after the automaker hiked its full-year earnings guidance. Meanwhile, General Electric climbed nearly 6.3 per cent on the back of stronger-than-expected revenue for the second quarter.

Wall Street is digesting results from the busiest stretch of earnings so far, with major tech names Alphabet and Microsoft set to report after the close. Nearly 130 S&P 500 companies having reported second-quarter earnings thus far. Of those names, about 79 per cent have exceeded analyst expectations, FactSet data shows.

Investors are also awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy decision Wednesday and will parse through Chair Jerome Powell's comments for his economic outlook. Investors are overwhelmingly betting the Fed will raise rates by a quarter percentage point. However, they are less certain about what policymakers will do in September.

In commodity news, Britain issued a warning about potential Russian military targeting of civilian shipping in the Black Sea, while the European Union promised assistance for Ukraine's farm produce exports; amid this, global wheat prices surged 15 per cent, and oil maintained its recent gains due to tight supplies and optimism about China's economic boost, with West Texas Intermediate trading above US$79.

Dow Jones 35,438.07 +26.83 +0.08% US S&P 500 4,567.46 +12.82 +0.28% US Nasdaq 14,144.56 +85.69 +0.61% UK FTSE 100 7,691.80 +13.21 +0.17%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Mining Exploration Sector IPO at $0.20 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50% Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL) Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector IPO at $0.10 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100% Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) Health Technology IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25% Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5% Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Auto Parts & Equipment IPO at $0.086 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12% Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Diversified Metals & Mining Private Placement at $0.03 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33% Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC) Gold Sector Private Placement at $0.06 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33% PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.40 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190% Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Steel Sector Funding at $0.04 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90% Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Steel Sector Placement: at $0.0017 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41% Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD) Packaged Foods & Meat Placement at $0.035 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20% Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP) Technology Sector Placement at $0.023 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78% Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU) Wireless Telecommunications Services Placement at $0.020 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%

