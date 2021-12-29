Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 29 December 2021

The Australian sharemarket is ready to rally after major indexes around the globe closed higher. The local bourse had a two day rest and is ready to play catch up after Wall St saw a mixed close.

The S&P 500 retreated from its 69th record close as rotation into value stocks lifted the Dow as the outperformer. Wall St changed gears led by a decline in tech shares after we saw the opposite the day prior. The Nasdaq added a nice 1.4 per cent gain on Monday but today, we saw a small pull back. On the other hand, the Dow rose for its fifth straight day as investors look to value stocks over growth. What I mean by that, is that value stocks are companies that are trading below their intrinsic value. In other words, they appear to be underpriced, undervalued in their fundamentals but have the potential to generate revenue. Fundamentals include financial ratios such as price-to-earnings, and debt-to-equity to name a few.

On this backdrop, investors are reviewing the factors that drove the underperformance of value stocks and the outperformance of growth. These include inflation, interest rates, company earnings, and overall equity market movement. It appears that the running streak of the Dow could have been triggered by the changes that are underway by the Fed. The first meeting is in January but eyes are on its second meeting in March where the central bank could unveil further the timing on when interest rates will hike. With market factors set to change, along with the company's overall balance and its potential appreciation, buying into value stocks is one investment strategy and could help you understand the Dow's winning moves of late.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones gained 0.3 per cent to 36,398, the S&P 500 lost 0.1 per cent to 4,785 while the Nasdaq closed 0.6 per cent lower at 15,782. Across the S&P 500 sectors, information technology led the decline just like the Nasdaq was the outperformer. Energy also shed amid concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant versus fuel demand. While on the winning front, cyclicals rallied. Utilities led the gains, followed by consumer staples, and materials. The yield on the 10-year treasury note was unchanged, gold fell by a hairline on a steady greenback. The moves overall are quite muted.

Dow Jones 36,398.21 +95.83 +0.26% US S&P500 4,786.35 -4.84 -0.10% US Nasdaq 15,781.72 -89.53 -0.56% UK FTSE 100 7,372.10 -1.24 -0.02%

