Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 3 June 2022

US stocks closed sharply higher as the Nasdaq outperformed. The pullback in the treasury yields did help tech shares rally, while dip buyers snapped up Microsoft shares after the tech giant cut profit and revenue forecast due to the strength of the greenback. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones gained 1.3 per cent to 33,248, the S&P 500 added 1.8 per cent to 4,177 and the Nasdaq jumped 2.7 per cent to 12,317.

Investors also learned that OPEC+ agreed to raise output by a more-than-expected 648,000 barrels per day in July and August. This isn't enough to make up for the loss of more than one million barrels per day from Russia, however Saudi Arabia has flagged that they're ready to hike oil production. The news sent the energy sector as the only sector to close lower in an almost broad rally on the S&P 500.

Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher. Paris gained 1.3 per cent, Frankfurt added over 1 per cent while London's FTSE was closed..

Asian markets closed mixed, Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.2 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1 per cent while China's Shanghai Composite added 0.4 per cent.

Iron ore futures point to a 3.8 per cent gain. Gold has gained $23.30 or 1.3 per cent to US$1872 an ounce. Silver was up $0.43 or 1.9 per cent to US$22.35 an ounce. Oil has added $2.22 or 1.9 per cent to US$117.48 a barrel.

Dow Jones 32,248.28 +435.05 +1.33% US S&P500 4,176.82 +75.59 +1.84% US Nasdaq 12,316.90 +322.44 +2.69% UK FTSE 100 7,532.95 -74.71 -0.98%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Mining Exploration Sector IPO at $0.20 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50% Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL) Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector IPO at $0.10 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100% Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) Health Technology IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25% Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5% Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Auto Parts & Equipment IPO at $0.086 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12% Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Diversified Metals & Mining Private Placement at $0.03 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33% Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC) Gold Sector Private Placement at $0.06 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33% PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.40 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190% Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Steel Sector Funding at $0.04 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90% Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Steel Sector Placement: at $0.0017 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41% Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD) Packaged Foods & Meat Placement at $0.035 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20% Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP) Technology Sector Placement at $0.023 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78% Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU) Wireless Telecommunications Services Placement at $0.020 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%

