Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 30 August 2021

Wall St rises. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium encouraged a rally on Wall St. European equities followed while Asian markets were mixed as China continues to tighten their regulatory grip on tech titans.

The Australian sharemarket is poised to rise with the SPI futures pointing to a bump of 0.2 per cent.

Fed Chair is not in a hurry to raise interest rates. Inflation rise is the fastest pace in 3 decades. Wall St gains while treasury yields dip. Chinese listed stocks on Wall St falls on crackdown. European markets gains as commodity prices rises. Asian markets watch China tighten their tech grip.

On Friday, the Australian sharemarket closed flat at 7,488. Losses in Consumer Discretionary and Technology could not offset gains in Industrials and Utilities, with the Energy sector added the least by 0.1 per cent. Corporate earnings were on the lighter side on Friday.

Local and international economic outlook: Locally, the spotlight will be on the second-quarter GDP numbers and July trade balances. We will also see private sector credit, building approvals, house prices and lending figures. Overseas, the U.S. job report is slated as well as worldwide manufacturing and services PMI surveys. Today, the Australian Bureau of Statistics is set to release the business indicators report for the June quarter.

Dow Jones 35,455.80 +242.68 +0.69% US S&P500 4,509.37 +39.37 +0.88% US Nasdaq 15,129.50 +183.69 +1.23% UK FTSE 100 7,148.01 +23.03 +0.32%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Mining Exploration Sector IPO at $0.20 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50% Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL) Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector IPO at $0.10 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100% Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) Health Technology IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25% Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5% Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Auto Parts & Equipment IPO at $0.086 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12% Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Diversified Metals & Mining Private Placement at $0.03 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33% Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC) Gold Sector Private Placement at $0.06 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33% PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.40 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190% Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Steel Sector Funding at $0.04 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90% Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Steel Sector Placement: at $0.0017 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41% Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD) Packaged Foods & Meat Placement at $0.035 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20% Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP) Technology Sector Placement at $0.023 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78% Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU) Wireless Telecommunications Services Placement at $0.020 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%

