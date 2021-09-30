Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 30 September 2021

Wall St mixed, Debt ceiling drama continues, Morgan upgrades Evolution Mining: ASX to rise. Mixed closed around the globe as the surge in bond yields take a breather amid lawmakers in Washington DC's debate over the debt ceiling.

The Australian sharemarket is set to rise, with the SPI futures pointing to a gain of 0.3 per cent.

Across the Atlantic, European markets rebounded, closing higher thanks to health and banking stocks. Paris and Frankfurt both rose 0.8 per cent, while London's FTSE enjoyed its best day this week up 1.1 per cent, thanks to AstraZeneca's Alexion division. They are slated to buy the balance in Biosciences for up to US$500 million. Shares surged over 4 per cent. Asian markets react to moves by Evergrande & Japan election.

ASX 200 falls for 2nd day, set to snap 11-month winning streak. Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket fell for its second straight day, down 1.1 per cent at 7,197 as the reaction to inflation and bond yields continued.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is set to release job openings for August. This is a timely pulse check on the labour market given the restrictions that NSW and Victoria have been in as of late. The Reserve Bank is also on the agenda today. They are set to release private sector credit data for August, so the growth of outstanding loans.

Dow Jones 34,390.72 +90.73 +0.26% US S&P500 4,359.46 +6.83 +0.16% US Nasdaq 14,512.44 -34.24 -0.24% UK FTSE 100 7,108.16 +80.06 +1.14%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Mining Exploration Sector IPO at $0.20 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50% Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL) Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector IPO at $0.10 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100% Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) Health Technology IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25% Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5% Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Auto Parts & Equipment IPO at $0.086 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12% Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Diversified Metals & Mining Private Placement at $0.03 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33% Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC) Gold Sector Private Placement at $0.06 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33% PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.40 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190% Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Steel Sector Funding at $0.04 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90% Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Steel Sector Placement: at $0.0017 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41% Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD) Packaged Foods & Meat Placement at $0.035 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20% Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP) Technology Sector Placement at $0.023 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78% Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU) Wireless Telecommunications Services Placement at $0.020 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%

