  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Advanced Share Registry Limited
  News
  Summary
    ASW   AU000000ASW9

ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED

(ASW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/27
0.93 AUD   0.00%
03:12aADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market Update - 30 September 2021
PU
09/29ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market Update - 29 September 2021
PU
09/28ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market Update - 28 September 2021
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 30 September 2021

09/30/2021 | 03:12am EDT
Wall St mixed, Debt ceiling drama continues, Morgan upgrades Evolution Mining: ASX to rise. Mixed closed around the globe as the surge in bond yields take a breather amid lawmakers in Washington DC's debate over the debt ceiling.

The Australian sharemarket is set to rise, with the SPI futures pointing to a gain of 0.3 per cent.

Across the Atlantic, European markets rebounded, closing higher thanks to health and banking stocks. Paris and Frankfurt both rose 0.8 per cent, while London's FTSE enjoyed its best day this week up 1.1 per cent, thanks to AstraZeneca's Alexion division. They are slated to buy the balance in Biosciences for up to US$500 million. Shares surged over 4 per cent. Asian markets react to moves by Evergrande & Japan election.

ASX 200 falls for 2nd day, set to snap 11-month winning streak. Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket fell for its second straight day, down 1.1 per cent at 7,197 as the reaction to inflation and bond yields continued.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is set to release job openings for August. This is a timely pulse check on the labour market given the restrictions that NSW and Victoria have been in as of late. The Reserve Bank is also on the agenda today. They are set to release private sector credit data for August, so the growth of outstanding loans.

Dow Jones
34,390.72
+90.73
+0.26%
US S&P500
4,359.46
+6.83
+0.16%
US Nasdaq
14,512.44
-34.24
-0.24%
UK FTSE 100
7,108.16
+80.06
+1.14%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM)
Mining Exploration Sector
IPO at $0.20
Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50%
Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL)
Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector
IPO at $0.10
Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100%
Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL)
Health Technology
IPO at $0.20
Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25%
Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB)
Diversified Metals & Mining
IPO at $0.20
Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5%
Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX)
Auto Parts & Equipment
IPO at $0.086
Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12%
Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR)
Diversified Metals & Mining
Private Placement at $0.03
Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33%
Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC)
Gold Sector
Private Placement at $0.06
Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33%
PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX)
Diversified Metals & Mining
IPO at $0.40
Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190%
Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA)
Steel Sector
Funding at $0.04
Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90%
Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE)
Steel Sector
Placement: at $0.0017
Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41%
Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD)
Packaged Foods & Meat
Placement at $0.035
Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20%
Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP)
Technology Sector
Placement at $0.023
Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78%
Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU)
Wireless Telecommunications Services
Placement at $0.020
Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%

This information has proudly been provided by Indian Ocean Securities -www.indianoceansecurities.com. Indian Ocean Securities is a Boutique Australian Financial Services licensee firm (AFSL: 336409), providing tailored strategic advice and corporate finance solutions to a select, high net-worth/ wholesale, Institutional and corporate clients, throughout the Asian and Australian Financial markets.

Disclaimer:

The information provided was based on information available at the time of publishing. We believe that the information in this report is correct and any opinions, conclusions or recommendations are reasonably held or made as at the time of its compilation, but no warranty is made as to accuracy, reliability or completeness. To the extent permitted by law, neither Advanced Share registry (ABN 14 127 175 946) nor any of its subsidiaries accept liability to any person for loss or damage arising from the use of this report. The report has been prepared without taking account of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular individual. For this reason, any individual should, before acting on the information in this report, consider the appropriateness of the information, having regard to the individual's objectives, financial situation and needs and, if necessary, seek appropriate professional advice. This report does not purport to be a complete statement or summary.

Disclaimer

Advanced Share Registry Limited published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
