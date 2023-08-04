The S&P 500 ticked lower for a third straight day, as Wall Street assessed the latest corporate earnings results and struggled to shake off pressure from rising bond yields, in which the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield is trading at around 4.18 per cent, near its highest level since November 2022.

The busy earnings week carried on, with chipmaker Qualcomm losing about 8.2 per cent. A day earlier, the company missed on fiscal third-quarter adjusted revenue and posted disappointing guidance. PayPal shed 12.3 per cent despite posting in-line results a day earlier, while Expedia plunged 16.4 per cent as gross bookings fell short of expectations.

After the bell, the tech bellwethers Apple and Amazon reported results. Apple reported third fiscal quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations for both earnings and sales, driven by stronger services sales that grew 8 per cent on an annual basis. Overall sales still fell 1 per cent year-over-year, however, and revenue in the company's iPhone, Mac, and iPad lines were all down year-over-year. Amazon reported second-quarter earnings on Thursday that sailed past analysts' estimates and issued guidance that points to accelerating revenue growth. The stock rose more than 7 per cent in extended trading.

European markets closed lower. London's FTSE fell 0.43 per cent, Frankfurt lost 0.79 per cent, and Paris closed 0.72 per cent lower. Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo's Nikkei dropped 1.68 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.49 per cent while China's Shanghai Composite closed 0.58 per cent higher.

In commodity news, Gold lost 0.31 per cent. Silver dropped 0.73 per cent. Copper added 1.46 per cent. Oil gained 2.59 per cent.

Dow Jones 35,215.89 -66.63 -0.19% US S&P 500 4,501.89 -11.50 -0.25% US Nasdaq 13,959.72 -13.73 -0.1% UK FTSE 100 7,529.16 -32.47 -0.43%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Mining Exploration Sector IPO at $0.20 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50% Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL) Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector IPO at $0.10 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100% Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) Health Technology IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25% Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5% Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Auto Parts & Equipment IPO at $0.086 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12% Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Diversified Metals & Mining Private Placement at $0.03 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33% Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC) Gold Sector Private Placement at $0.06 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33% PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.40 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190% Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Steel Sector Funding at $0.04 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90% Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Steel Sector Placement: at $0.0017 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41% Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD) Packaged Foods & Meat Placement at $0.035 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20% Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP) Technology Sector Placement at $0.023 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78% Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU) Wireless Telecommunications Services Placement at $0.020 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%

www.indianoceansecurities.com

This information has proudly been provided by Indian Ocean Securities -. Indian Ocean Securities is a Boutique Australian Financial Services licensee firm (AFSL: 336409), providing tailored strategic advice and corporate finance solutions to a select, high net-worth/ wholesale, Institutional and corporate clients, throughout the Asian and Australian Financial markets.

Disclaimer:



The information provided was based on information available at the time of publishing. We believe that the information in this report is correct and any opinions, conclusions or recommendations are reasonably held or made as at the time of its compilation, but no warranty is made as to accuracy, reliability or completeness. To the extent permitted by law, neither Advanced Share registry (ABN 14 127 175 946) nor any of its subsidiaries accept liability to any person for loss or damage arising from the use of this report. The report has been prepared without taking account of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular individual. For this reason, any individual should, before acting on the information in this report, consider the appropriateness of the information, having regard to the individual's objectives, financial situation and needs and, if necessary, seek appropriate professional advice. This report does not purport to be a complete statement or summary.