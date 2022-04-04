Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 4 April 2022

Wall Street kicked off a new month and quarter last Friday after posting their first losing quarter in two years. US oil prices fell below US$100 a barrel as other countries followed suit after the US is set to tap into emergency oil reserves in the bid to suppress high prices.

The bond market reacted with the US 2-year treasury yield settling at 2.46 per cent, while the 10-year settled at 2.38 per cent as prices fell, so yes, an inversion of the yield curve for the second time last week, spooking traders as this has historically signalled an economic slowdown in 2 years time, a recession.

European markets closed higher amid Russia clarifying its threat to cut off European gas supplies is set for mid April, not immediately. Eurozone inflation surged to 7.5 per cent year over year in March - let's see what the ECB says about this.

Asian markets closed mixed despite disappointing Chinese manufacturing data. Tokyo's Nikkei fell 0.6 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.2 per cent as 33 Hong Kong listed firms went into a trading halt after they failed to report annual results while China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.9 per cent.

Continuing on the theme of inflation and the labour market, ANZ is set to release the February March advertisements report while the Melbourne Institute has scheduled its inflation figures for the same month too. We will also receive the detailed retail sales figures from February from the Australian Bureau of Statistics which will give us more colour as to where Aussies are spending their money.

Dow Jones 34,818.27 +139.92 +0.40% US S&P500 4,545.86 +15.45 +0.34% US Nasdaq 14,261.50 +40.981 +0.29% UK FTSE 100 7,537.90 +22.22 +0.30%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

