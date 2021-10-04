Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 4 October 2021

In September, the USA financial markets suffered deep losses on inflation fears as energy prices bucked the trend. The hawkish turn from the Fed amid a surge in treasury yields saw technology stocks come under pressure. However, the decline pivoted on news of U.S. drugmaker Merck's Covid-19 pill. A pill that has poised 2022 to be a buoyant year. Investors' confidence got a boost on an antiviral pill which claims to halve the chances of hospitalisation and cut the risk of death. This was enough for U.S. stocks to claw back its steep losses.

On the economic front, U.S. consumer spending rose 0.8 per cent in August as per the Commerce Department. Personal income grew by 0.2 per cent on wage hikes and federal government child tax credits, offset by declines in pandemic related unemployment payments. However, the ISM manufacturing data showed the constraints of the supply chain. New orders remained fruitful and suggests that once disruptions abate, manufacturing activity will pick up. Meanwhile, the Fed's preferred core inflation figures accelerated mildly in August, at an annual rate of 4.3 per cent compared with 4.2 per cent the month before, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This shows that pricing pressures will continue to be in focus for some time.

Across the Atlantic, European markets bucked the trend closing lower as Eurozone factory activity slowed on supply-chain constraints. Paris closed flat, down 0.04 per cent, Frankfurt lost 0.7 per cent and London's FTSE fell 0.8 per cent. Over the week, the Paris CAC notched a weekly loss of 2.2 per cent, Frankfurt lost 2.7 per cent while the FTSE shed 0.8 per cent. Miners and oil players fell. BHP dropped 2.4 per cent while Rio Tinto closed 2.1 per cent lower. BP shed 0.7 per cent while Shell fractionally closed 0.03 per cent lower.

On Friday, the Australian sharemarket closed 2 per cent lower at 7,186 after a short-lived surge on Thursday. The local bourse slumped for its fourth week in a row as worries crept back into investors' minds ahead of AGMs. Over the week, it lost 2.2 per cent or 157 points.

The focus this week is the Reserve Bank, set to meet with expectations that monetary policy is to remain unchanged. Today is a public holiday in NSW, ACT, Queensland, and South Australia and no economic news scheduled.

Dow Jones 34,326.46 +482.54 +1.43% US S&P500 4,357.04 +45.50 +1.15% US Nasdaq 14,566.69 +118.11 +0.83% UK FTSE 100 7,027.07 -59.35 -0.84%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Mining Exploration Sector IPO at $0.20 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50% Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL) Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector IPO at $0.10 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100% Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) Health Technology IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25% Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5% Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Auto Parts & Equipment IPO at $0.086 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12% Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Diversified Metals & Mining Private Placement at $0.03 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33% Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC) Gold Sector Private Placement at $0.06 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33% PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.40 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190% Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Steel Sector Funding at $0.04 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90% Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Steel Sector Placement: at $0.0017 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41% Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD) Packaged Foods & Meat Placement at $0.035 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20% Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP) Technology Sector Placement at $0.023 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78% Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU) Wireless Telecommunications Services Placement at $0.020 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%

