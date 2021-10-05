Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Advanced Share Registry Limited
  News
  Summary
    ASW   AU000000ASW9

ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED

(ASW)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/01
0.95 AUD   +2.15%
04:04aADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market Update - 5 October 2021
PU
10/04ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market Update - 4 October 2021
PU
10/01ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market Update - 1 October 2021
PU
Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 5 October 2021

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
A rocky start to the first full week of the final quarter, as mega cap technology names fell while bond yields rose. The moves followed the recent sell off in big tech names as investors monitor the inflation story. Rising bond yields squeeze the future profit outlook of these debt-heavy companies. Facebook fell 4.9 per cent while Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon fell over 2 per cent.

Crowding investors' minds is President Biden's US$3.5 trillion package, which could now fall to US$1.9 to $2.3 trillion amid confirmation that China's trade tariffs remained unchanged. Meanwhile, the debt ceiling continues to be unresolved while supply chain disruptions continue.

European markets closed lower. Paris fell 0.6 per cent, Frankfurt lost 0.8 per cent and London's FTSE closed 0.2 per cent lower as declines in financial and travel sectors offset a surge in energy stocks. In U.K. trade, oil and mining stocks closed higher. Shell and BP shares rose 1.5 and 2 per cent respectively, in tangent with rising oil prices. BHP added 0.3 per cent and Rio Tinto rose 0.1 per cent.

Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 1.3 per cent higher at 7,279, a rally in travel and bank stocks led a vibrant session on a low volume day. The local bourse leapt 1.4 per cent at the opening bell until investors digested the news from Evergrande, leading to a mild pullback by lunchtime. Shrugging off the concerns, investors continued to pile back into bank stocks as the XJO clawed back its losses from September.

Today the Reserve Bank board is set to meet with expectations that there will be no change to monetary policy. RBA Governor Lowe is slated to provide an update on the economic outlook, following the recent job numbers which fell due to Covid-19 related lockdowns. Retail sales declined for the third month. This meeting follows the moves from last week, after Fed Chair Powell acknowledged that high inflation is persisting, longer than they anticipated.

Dow Jones
34,002.92
-323.54
-0.94%
US S&P500
4,300.46
-56.58
-1.3%
US Nasdaq
14,255.48
-311.21
-2.14%
UK FTSE 100
7,011.01
-16.06
-0.23%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM)
Mining Exploration Sector
IPO at $0.20
Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50%
Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL)
Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector
IPO at $0.10
Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100%
Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL)
Health Technology
IPO at $0.20
Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25%
Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB)
Diversified Metals & Mining
IPO at $0.20
Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5%
Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX)
Auto Parts & Equipment
IPO at $0.086
Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12%
Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR)
Diversified Metals & Mining
Private Placement at $0.03
Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33%
Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC)
Gold Sector
Private Placement at $0.06
Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33%
PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX)
Diversified Metals & Mining
IPO at $0.40
Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190%
Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA)
Steel Sector
Funding at $0.04
Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90%
Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE)
Steel Sector
Placement: at $0.0017
Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41%
Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD)
Packaged Foods & Meat
Placement at $0.035
Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20%
Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP)
Technology Sector
Placement at $0.023
Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78%
Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU)
Wireless Telecommunications Services
Placement at $0.020
Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%

This information has proudly been provided by Indian Ocean Securities -www.indianoceansecurities.com. Indian Ocean Securities is a Boutique Australian Financial Services licensee firm (AFSL: 336409), providing tailored strategic advice and corporate finance solutions to a select, high net-worth/ wholesale, Institutional and corporate clients, throughout the Asian and Australian Financial markets.

Disclaimer:

The information provided was based on information available at the time of publishing. We believe that the information in this report is correct and any opinions, conclusions or recommendations are reasonably held or made as at the time of its compilation, but no warranty is made as to accuracy, reliability or completeness. To the extent permitted by law, neither Advanced Share registry (ABN 14 127 175 946) nor any of its subsidiaries accept liability to any person for loss or damage arising from the use of this report. The report has been prepared without taking account of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular individual. For this reason, any individual should, before acting on the information in this report, consider the appropriateness of the information, having regard to the individual's objectives, financial situation and needs and, if necessary, seek appropriate professional advice. This report does not purport to be a complete statement or summary.

Disclaimer

Advanced Share Registry Limited published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6,75 M 4,90 M 4,90 M
Net income 2021 2,57 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
Net cash 2021 5,16 M 3,75 M 3,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 4,84%
Capitalization 40,8 M 29,7 M 29,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
EV / Sales 2021 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Advanced Share Registry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kim Phin Chong Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Simon Kenneth Cato Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Gan Manager-Information Technology
Stuart Third Secretary & Director
Julianne Wu Head-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED18.75%30
MORGAN STANLEY41.76%177 256
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION38.07%138 258
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.41.88%120 429
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.01%47 538
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-16.70%32 524