Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 5 October 2021

A rocky start to the first full week of the final quarter, as mega cap technology names fell while bond yields rose. The moves followed the recent sell off in big tech names as investors monitor the inflation story. Rising bond yields squeeze the future profit outlook of these debt-heavy companies. Facebook fell 4.9 per cent while Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon fell over 2 per cent.

Crowding investors' minds is President Biden's US$3.5 trillion package, which could now fall to US$1.9 to $2.3 trillion amid confirmation that China's trade tariffs remained unchanged. Meanwhile, the debt ceiling continues to be unresolved while supply chain disruptions continue.

European markets closed lower. Paris fell 0.6 per cent, Frankfurt lost 0.8 per cent and London's FTSE closed 0.2 per cent lower as declines in financial and travel sectors offset a surge in energy stocks. In U.K. trade, oil and mining stocks closed higher. Shell and BP shares rose 1.5 and 2 per cent respectively, in tangent with rising oil prices. BHP added 0.3 per cent and Rio Tinto rose 0.1 per cent.

Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 1.3 per cent higher at 7,279, a rally in travel and bank stocks led a vibrant session on a low volume day. The local bourse leapt 1.4 per cent at the opening bell until investors digested the news from Evergrande, leading to a mild pullback by lunchtime. Shrugging off the concerns, investors continued to pile back into bank stocks as the XJO clawed back its losses from September.

Today the Reserve Bank board is set to meet with expectations that there will be no change to monetary policy. RBA Governor Lowe is slated to provide an update on the economic outlook, following the recent job numbers which fell due to Covid-19 related lockdowns. Retail sales declined for the third month. This meeting follows the moves from last week, after Fed Chair Powell acknowledged that high inflation is persisting, longer than they anticipated.

Dow Jones 34,002.92 -323.54 -0.94% US S&P500 4,300.46 -56.58 -1.3% US Nasdaq 14,255.48 -311.21 -2.14% UK FTSE 100 7,011.01 -16.06 -0.23%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

