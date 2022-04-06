Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 6 April 2022

A mixed finish around globe with a hawkish tone from central banks such as the Fed and RBA spooking investors, leading to sell off on Wall St. Asian markets to resume trade today.

US stocks pulled back with the Nasdaq basically giving up the rally it had yesterday, accelerating to session lows in a month that is historically a buoyant month for stocks. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones fell 0.8 per cent to 34,641, the S&P 500 lost 1.3 per cent to 4,525 and the Nasdaq dropped 2.3 per cent to 14,204. Across the S&P 500 sectors, information tech is back in the loser's corner down 2.4 per cent, while consumer discretionary led the losses as well as energy stocks. In this mixed performance, investors bought into defensive shares with utilities, healthcare, consumer staples, and property edging higher.

Across the Atlantic, European markets closed mixed. Paris fell 1.3 per cent, Frankfurt lost 0.7 per cent while London's FTSE closed 0.7 per cent higher. On the London Stock Exchange, Rio lost 0.2 per cent, BP added 1.4 per cent and Shell rose 0.2 per cent.

In Asian markets, Tokyo's Nikkei added 0.2 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's Shanghai Composite were closed.

The Reserve Bank left its cash rate at a record low of 0.1 per cent with the shine taken off the equities rally after traders realised that the word "patient" was omitted. The hawkish tilt in its post meeting statement signalled that interest rate lift-off is imminent as the data-dependent central bank continues to set its eyes on inflation and wage growth figures.

Dow Jones 34,641.18 -280.70 -0.8% US S&P500 4,525.12 -57.52 -1.26% US Nasdaq 14,204.17 -328.39 -2.26% UK FTSE 100 7,613.72 +54.80 +0.72%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

