The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slumped Friday for a fourth straight session, and notched their worst weeks since March, as traders seemed to book profits following the latest corporate earnings releases and US jobs data.

Friday marked the final day of what was the busiest week of second-quarter earnings season. Amazon jumped 8.3 per cent to its highest level in nearly a year after trouncing expectations on profit and offering positive guidance. Apple lost 4.8 per cent after reporting lower revenue than the year-ago quarter. Both tech giants reported results late Thursday.

In a sign of the boom in travel and services demand, Booking Holdings gained 7.9 per cent on stronger-than-expected results. Amgen popped 5.5 per cent on solid earnings and a boosted guidance.

European markets closed higher. London's FTSE gained 0.47 per cent, Frankfurt added 0.37 per cent, and Paris closed 0.75 per cent higher. Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo's Nikkei added 0.10 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.61 per cent while China's Shanghai Composite closed 0.23 per cent higher.

In commodity news, Gold gained 0.37 per cent. Silver added 0.08 per cent. Copper fell 0.82 per cent. Oil gained 1.56 per cent.

Dow Jones 35,065.62 -150.27 -0.43% US S&P 500 4,478.03 -23.86 -0.53% US Nasdaq 13,909.24 -50.48 -0.36% UK FTSE 100 7,564.37 +35.21 +0.47%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

