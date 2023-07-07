US stocks slid overnight after better-than-expected jobs data increased investors' anxiety around the state of the economy and path of interest rates. The data from the ADP showed that private sector jobs increased by 497,000 in June, in the biggest monthly gain since July 2022. June's increase was more than double the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 220,000 and far better than the downwardly revised 267,000-job addition seen in May. As a result of the increases, global stocks and bonds faced a sell-off as US borrowing costs hit a 16-year high. The news intensifies expectations of further rate rises by the Federal Reserve.

In company news, JetBlue Airways tumbled more than 7 per cent a day after the company announced it would end its partnership in the northeast U.S. with American Airlines to focus on Spirit Airlines. American shares moved 2 per cent lower, while Spirit rose more than 1 per cent.

In EV-related news, China is making early moves to tap new centres of lithium supply across Africa, with Chinese companies investing heavily in African lithium mines to secure a significant increase in the production of lithium raw materials, which is crucial for their position as the top EV battery producer. The mines across the continent are expected to ramp up production of lithium raw materials more than 30-fold by 2027, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

European markets closed lower yesterday. London's FTSE lost 2.17 per cent, Frankfurt lost 2.57 per cent, and Paris closed 3.13 per cent lower. Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo's Nikkei lost 1.7 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 3.02 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite closed 0.54 per cent lower.

Gold has lost 0.61 cent. Silver has lost 2.19 per cent. Copper has lost 0.90 per cent. Oil has gained 0.01 per cent.

Dow Jones 33,922.26 -366.38 -1.07% US S&P 500 4,411.59 -35.23 -0.79% US Nasdaq 13,679.04 -112.61 -0.82% UK FTSE 100 7,280.50 -161.60 -2.17%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Mining Exploration Sector IPO at $0.20 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50% Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL) Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector IPO at $0.10 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100% Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) Health Technology IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25% Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5% Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Auto Parts & Equipment IPO at $0.086 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12% Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Diversified Metals & Mining Private Placement at $0.03 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33% Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC) Gold Sector Private Placement at $0.06 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33% PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.40 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190% Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Steel Sector Funding at $0.04 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90% Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Steel Sector Placement: at $0.0017 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41% Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD) Packaged Foods & Meat Placement at $0.035 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20% Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP) Technology Sector Placement at $0.023 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78% Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU) Wireless Telecommunications Services Placement at $0.020 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%

