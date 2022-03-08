Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 8 March 2022

Red sea across major indexes around globe amid the US and allies mulling on a ban on energy imports from Russia, pushing oil prices to an intraday high amid Germany voicing opposition to the embargo. Gold broke through US$2,000 mark.

In the red, risk-off as US stocks closed at session lows, investors eyed surging energy costs, slower growth and uncertainty over the war in Ukraine. Market participants are monitoring the White House's response to Russia as Washington determines whether to go solo or not, banning Russian oil imports.

Across the Atlantic, European markets closed lower as banks in the zone tumbled up to 10 per cent. Concerns about the potential ban on Russian oil imports meant that banks who would provide funding are set to see a hit on their margins. Paris lost 1.3 per cent, Frankfurt fell almost 2 per cent and London's FTSE dipped 0.4 per cent offset by gains by oil majors. BP added 3.8 per cent while Shell jumped 8.1 per cent after confirming it had "no alternative" but to buy Russian oil.

Asian markets closed lower. Tokyo's Nikkei fell 2.9 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 3.9 per cent dragged down by tech shares, while China's Shanghai Composite dropped 2.2 per cent.

Today we will get a glimpse of where sentiment is at with ANZ and Roy Morgan set to release its weekly consumer sentiment figures while the National Australia Bank has its business sentiment survey for February due.

Dow Jones 32,817.38 -797.42 -2.37% US S&P500 4,201.09 -127.78 -2.95% US Nasdaq 12,830.96 -482.48 -3.62% UK FTSE 100 6,980.65 -6.49 -0.09%

