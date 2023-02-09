Advanced Share Registry : Market Update - 9 February 2023

US stocks slid Wednesday as investors returned focus to the latest batch of corporate earnings. Wall Street also continued to weigh the outlook for future Federal Reserve policy moves.With the US reporting season still playing out - rising interest rates are starting to affect earnings.

Whilst 69 per cent of the S&P 500 companies have reported fourth-quarter earnings so far that have beat analyst expectations, that is post many analysts lowering their expectations for the quarter amid rising concerns about the health of the economy. Overnight the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 213 points, or 0.6 per cent. The S&P 500 slid 1.1 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.7 per cent.

All sectors lower, with big tech a drag. The S&P 500 sectors finished lower overnight due to a weak performance from FANMAGs, retail/apparel, restaurants, utilities and meme stocks. On the other hand, the auto sector is performing well, along with managed care, large-cap pharma, select distributors, and several while media, oil services, and steel are also holding up. In commodity news, Indonesia has become the second largest producer of the battery material cobalt according to US government data, outpacing countries like Russia and Australia. Indonesia already produces half of the world's nickel and is expected to increase its share of global cobalt output to almost 20 per cent by 2030.

Across the Atlantic, European markets closed mixed. London's FTSE added 0.3 per cent, Frankfurt gained 0.6 per cent while Paris closed 0.2 per cent lower. In Asian markets, Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.1 per cent while China's Shanghai Composite closed 0.5 per cent lower. Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 0.4 per cent higher at 7,530.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.2 per cent gain. Gold added 0.2 per cent. Silver gained 0.7 per cent. Copper lost 0.9 per cent and oil gained 1.6 per cent.

Dow Jones 33,949.01 -207.68 -0.61% US S&P500 4,117.86 -46.14 -1.11% US Nasdaq 12,495.38 -232.90 -1.83% UK FTSE 100 7,885.17 +20.46 +0.26%

RECENT INDIAN OCEAN SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

Balkan Mining Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Mining Exploration Sector IPO at $0.20 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.175 / 85.50% Smart Auto Australia Limited (NSX:SAL) Electric Commercial Vehicles Sector IPO at $0.10 Price Change from IPO Investment: + $0.10 / 100% Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) Health Technology IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - 0.05 / 25% Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.20 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.015 / 7.5% Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Auto Parts & Equipment IPO at $0.086 Price Change from latest Investment entry: - $0.013 / 15.12% Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Diversified Metals & Mining Private Placement at $0.03 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.007 / 23.33% Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA/KTAOC) Gold Sector Private Placement at $0.06 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.008 / 13.33% PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Diversified Metals & Mining IPO at $0.40 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.76 / 190% Cokal Limited (ASX:CKA) Steel Sector Funding at $0.04 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.036 / 90% Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Steel Sector Placement: at $0.0017 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.0073 / 429.41% Food Revolution Limited (ASX:FOD) Packaged Foods & Meat Placement at $0.035 Price Change from latest Investment entry : - $0.0007 / 20% Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP) Technology Sector Placement at $0.023 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.077 / 334.78% Douugh Limited (ASX:DOU) Wireless Telecommunications Services Placement at $0.020 Price Change from latest Investment entry: + $0.074 / 370%

