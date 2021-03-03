Advanced Share Registry : Market News 03 Mar 2021

Headlines aren't really helping much these days, so we'll look at some cold-hearted technicals first. Overall, the major U.S. Indices performed well despite recent volatility, even if last night failed to follow thought on Monday's acute rally. The best that can be said for the battered Nasdaq is that it maintained the significant support at its 2020 12,973 peaks and its 50-day simple moving average.

The S&P 500 twice rescued itself from breaking the 50-day moving average with higher closes above that mark in the last two sessions. The Dow has more wiggle room thanks to the large recovery switch from Tech stocks. Its whipsaw ride near recent record highs looks like a bull-bear stalemate. From the history-repeats itself fan club, the two fastest bull markets prior to the current once were in 1982 and 2009. Both of those rallies also floundered near the one-year mark and were little changed or lower six months later. Trivia or forecast?

Treasuries were thankfully quiet, but the dollar retreated in the face of the deluge of U.S. government debt primed for sale this month. Net issuance of Treasury bonds and notes will be $414 billion or double the previous record. Remember, this is before the record 1.9$ trillion-dollar stimulus has had a chance to clear U.S. partisanship and hit auction blocks itself.

Little wonder the bond market is struggling to establish yield levels in the face of so much issuance and economic uncertainty.

This point, above all else, provoked the ructions in the yield curve lately, which sucked some air out of this forever Bull market. Nobody expects that to be a one-off event either. Last Thursday, Bond dealers confronted heavy selling and a dearth of buyers. Sellers faced a buyers' market at lower prices which spurred (inverse) yields sharply higher to clear the latest tsunami of unsold debt for the 7-year note auction. Buyers markets aren't going away anytime soon unless regulations free the banks to participate on a grander scale.

So, the Down lost 143.99 points after remarks from Guo Shuqing, head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, who suggested stock markets are overvalued. Thats the take from financial media anyway, so lets run with it. Markets then did a Willy Coyote, looked down from mid-air and realised Guo Shuqing might be right, and fell, albeit with much less pain than Willy usually cops. The trend of bond markets exerting their influence is certainly on the rise with a valuation model that compares corporate profits to bond rates, showing weakness for preference in stocks .

Tech and consumer discretionary stocks led losses in the S&P 500 as Apple and Facebook fell over 2%, with Amazon and Microsoft off 1%. Tesla also drove the Nasdaq 100 down with Musks company off 4%. Retailer Target Corp sank on a poor profitability outlook. Data from the Business activity survey in New York's metropolitan area stalled to a post-pandemic low for February, according to the Institute for Supply Management showed Tuesday. Current business condition readouts came in at 35.5 in February, down 15.7 points from 51.2 in January.

Biden announced that Pharmaceutical company Merck would assist Johnson & Johnson's production goals for its single-shot Covid vaccine as the U.S. ramps up supply. Texas lifted its mask mandate and other restrictions as hospitalisations and infection rates decline.

Dow Jones 31391.52 -143.99 -0.5% US S&P500 3870.29 -31.53 -0.8% US Nasdaq 13358.79 -230.042 -1.7% UK FTSE 6613.75 +25.22 +0.4% German Dax 14039.80 +26.98 +0.2% Gold Futures ($US/oz) 1733.60 +10.60 +0.6% Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 175.55 +1.20 +0.7%

Mining stocks gained 1.4%, which was a handy assist for Europe's 0.2% on the STOXX 600 as Eurozone inflation met forecast at 0.2% for February. Things are not getting better soon on their virus battle with Chancellor Angela Merkel trying to extend Germany's lockdown until March 28 with a partial easing of restrictions to maintain fragile public support. Italy wants more stimulus money, and the hard-hit Czech Republic has a record number of hospitalisations in serious condition. Our markets will open flat to green today after falling yesterday in the face of rising local bond yields. Our central bank kept monetary policy unchanged while informing markets it was equipped to do more if needed.

