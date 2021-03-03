Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Advanced Share Registry Limited    ASW   AU000000ASW9

ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED

(ASW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/01
0.88 AUD   0.00%
03:08aADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 03 Mar 2021
PU
03/02ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 02 Mar 2021
PU
03/01ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 1 Mar 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Share Registry : Market News 03 Mar 2021

03/03/2021 | 03:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headlines aren't really helping much these days, so we'll look at some cold-hearted technicals first. Overall, the major U.S. Indices performed well despite recent volatility, even if last night failed to follow thought on Monday's acute rally. The best that can be said for the battered Nasdaq is that it maintained the significant support at its 2020 12,973 peaks and its 50-day simple moving average.

The S&P 500 twice rescued itself from breaking the 50-day moving average with higher closes above that mark in the last two sessions. The Dow has more wiggle room thanks to the large recovery switch from Tech stocks. Its whipsaw ride near recent record highs looks like a bull-bear stalemate. From the history-repeats itself fan club, the two fastest bull markets prior to the current once were in 1982 and 2009. Both of those rallies also floundered near the one-year mark and were little changed or lower six months later. Trivia or forecast?

Treasuries were thankfully quiet, but the dollar retreated in the face of the deluge of U.S. government debt primed for sale this month. Net issuance of Treasury bonds and notes will be $414 billion or double the previous record. Remember, this is before the record 1.9$ trillion-dollar stimulus has had a chance to clear U.S. partisanship and hit auction blocks itself.

Little wonder the bond market is struggling to establish yield levels in the face of so much issuance and economic uncertainty.

This point, above all else, provoked the ructions in the yield curve lately, which sucked some air out of this forever Bull market. Nobody expects that to be a one-off event either. Last Thursday, Bond dealers confronted heavy selling and a dearth of buyers. Sellers faced a buyers' market at lower prices which spurred (inverse) yields sharply higher to clear the latest tsunami of unsold debt for the 7-year note auction. Buyers markets aren't going away anytime soon unless regulations free the banks to participate on a grander scale.

So, the Down lost 143.99 points after remarks from Guo Shuqing, head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, who suggested stock markets are overvalued. Thats the take from financial media anyway, so lets run with it. Markets then did a Willy Coyote, looked down from mid-air and realised Guo Shuqing might be right, and fell, albeit with much less pain than Willy usually cops. The trend of bond markets exerting their influence is certainly on the rise with a valuation model that compares corporate profits to bond rates, showing weakness for preference in stocks .

Tech and consumer discretionary stocks led losses in the S&P 500 as Apple and Facebook fell over 2%, with Amazon and Microsoft off 1%. Tesla also drove the Nasdaq 100 down with Musks company off 4%. Retailer Target Corp sank on a poor profitability outlook. Data from the Business activity survey in New York's metropolitan area stalled to a post-pandemic low for February, according to the Institute for Supply Management showed Tuesday. Current business condition readouts came in at 35.5 in February, down 15.7 points from 51.2 in January.

Biden announced that Pharmaceutical company Merck would assist Johnson & Johnson's production goals for its single-shot Covid vaccine as the U.S. ramps up supply. Texas lifted its mask mandate and other restrictions as hospitalisations and infection rates decline.

Dow Jones 31391.52 -143.99 -0.5%
US S&P500 3870.29 -31.53 -0.8%
US Nasdaq 13358.79 -230.042 -1.7%
UK FTSE 6613.75 +25.22 +0.4%
German Dax 14039.80 +26.98 +0.2%
Gold Futures ($US/oz) 1733.60 +10.60 +0.6%
Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 175.55 +1.20 +0.7%

Mining stocks gained 1.4%, which was a handy assist for Europe's 0.2% on the STOXX 600 as Eurozone inflation met forecast at 0.2% for February. Things are not getting better soon on their virus battle with Chancellor Angela Merkel trying to extend Germany's lockdown until March 28 with a partial easing of restrictions to maintain fragile public support. Italy wants more stimulus money, and the hard-hit Czech Republic has a record number of hospitalisations in serious condition. Our markets will open flat to green today after falling yesterday in the face of rising local bond yields. Our central bank kept monetary policy unchanged while informing markets it was equipped to do more if needed.

Disclaimer:

Produced by Advanced Share registry based on information available at the time of publishing. We believe that the information in this report is correct and any opinions, conclusions or recommendations are reasonably held or made as at the time of its compilation, but no warranty is made as to accuracy, reliability or completeness. To the extent permitted by law, neither Advanced Share registry (ABN 14 127 175 946) nor any of its subsidiaries accept liability to any person for loss or damage arising from the use of this report. The report has been prepared without taking account of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular individual. For this reason, any individual should, before acting on the information in this report, consider the appropriateness of the information, having regard to the individual's objectives, financial situation and needs and, if necessary, seek appropriate professional advice. This report does not purport to be a complete statement or summary.

Disclaimer

Advanced Share Registry Limited published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 08:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED
03:08aADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 03 Mar 2021
PU
03/02ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 02 Mar 2021
PU
03/01ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 1 Mar 2021
PU
02/26ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 26 Feb 2021
PU
02/24ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 24 Feb 2021
PU
02/23ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 23 Feb 2021
PU
02/22ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 22 Feb 2021
PU
02/19ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 19 Feb 2021
PU
02/18ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 18 Feb 2021
PU
02/16ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 16 Feb 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5,59 M 4,37 M 4,37 M
Net income 2020 1,52 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
Net cash 2020 4,06 M 3,17 M 3,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 6,31%
Capitalization 37,8 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,79x
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Advanced Share Registry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kim Phin Chong Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Alan Charles Winduss CFO, Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Simon Kenneth Cato Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Gan Manager-Information Technology
Julianne Wu Head-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED10.00%30
MORGAN STANLEY15.51%143 561
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION20.29%120 658
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.25.49%119 107
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.42%47 039
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-1.75%37 281
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ