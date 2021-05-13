Advanced Share Registry : Market News 13 May 2021

Everyone saw it coming and didn't see it coming at the same time. Roiled markets upped the ante overnight as CPI inflation numbers humiliated estimates from forecasters who haven't turned a trick for years now- outside of keeping their job. The gain in the overall CPI doubled projections in some surveys of economists. Stocks coming off record highs always looks worse than it is, of course, and the S&P 500s was just three days ago so headlines may overdramatise for the moment. The Federal Reserve reiterated recently is sees no risk of overall or sustained inflation.

Last year, the collapse of global consumption urged central banks to stimulate buyers with cheap cash, which in turn inflates prices. The FED wants inflation and has succeeded. That's the Bulls take while Bears will yell- Inflation destroys wealth! Also, true.

The consumer price index grew 0.8% from the March reading of +0.6%. Excluding volatile components like food and energy, core CPI rose 0.9% from March. Commodities are certainly doing their best to fix Australia's yawning budget deficits as the world reopens and manufacturers scramble for raw goods. Bloomberg's Commodity Spot Index, for 23 raw materials, has hit ten-year highs and gained 70% since March 2020.

No one is scrambling harder than Chinese steel mills, which have to secure enough feed against competing mills or risk the expensive catastrophe of shutting down operations if they lack the ore to fan the flames of smelters literally.

Chinas other significant industrial sectors observe inflation permeating conveyor belts too. Paint, screws, springs, solvent, metal, and batteries; everything is on the march. Plastic resin has climbed 40%, while packaging gained 15% since January alone. The Fed has stated repeatedly that price rises won't be durable, but factories everywhere have been holding off on passing along most costs to date, so that's a test consumers have yet to endure by and large. Chinas recent PPI report revealed raw material prices rose 15.2% in April from a year ago, and 5.4% increases for manufactured goods.

Once again, we're dealing with near-worthless year on year comparisons, but the message is clear for the consumer only just waking from their slumber- brace yourselves.

On the technical front, the two-day 40% surge for the Cboe Volatility Index or the Fear Index has only emerged twenty times since 1990, with median forward returns at 8.7% over the following six-month. Take a median read for what it's worth, but the sudden appearance of selling from all-time highs looks more like a washout than capitulation to veteran traders.

Tech led losses last night on the assumption they're all growth and no earnings despite just delivering a ton of free cash flow and earnings from 2021 first-quarter results. Apple -2.49% Facebook -1.30% and Google searched for buyers in vain, losing 3.02%. Instead, myopic markets fixated on the most significant daily rise in two months for yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes, which rose seven basis points to 1.693%. The Nasdaq fell further below its 50-day moving average.

A very reasonable risk to market enthusiasm from these inflation numbers could well be the threat they make to Bidens as yet unlegislated Stimulus ambitions. The only reason this much stimulus has been possible to date is that there has been no inflation.

With the disappointing jobs report on Friday, momentum is building against assumptions likely still priced into stocks - That Democrats will succeed in their ambitions for another four trillion dollars for infrastructure.

Government spending also came into focus last night as the U.S. federal budget deficit swelled to a record $1.9 trillion in the first seven months of the fiscal year. The deficit is up from $1.5 trillion over the same period last year as the government continued to support Americans impacted by the pandemic through benefits. Fed Head Powell recently described the federal budget deficit as being on an unsustainable path.

US Dow Jones 33587.66 -681.5 -2% US S&P500 4063.04 -89.06 -2.1% US Nasdaq 13031.68 -357.745 -2.7% UK FTSE 7004.63 +56.64 +0.8% German Dax 15150.22 +30.47 +0.2% Gold futures ($US/oz) 1822.8 -13.3 -0.7% Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 233.1 +4.2 +1.8%

Europe closed green before Americas big bang with the STOXX 600 up 0.4%. Crude oils accelerating price saw the oil and gas sector up 2%. Earnings continued to take precedence, with giant German bank Commerzbank up 8.3% after a solid first-quarter profit expectation beat. Our markets seem to have beaten the U.S. to the gun with yesterday's 52.1 points, or 0.7 per cent, as futures are off a tepid 15 points thirty minutes to open.

