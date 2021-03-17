Advanced Share Registry : Market News 17 Mar 2021

Oil stocks posted five of the ten steepest declines on the S&P 500 last night, though the price of crude only fell 0.42 cents to USD 64.97/barrel. On a related note, Saudi Arabia's economy shrank 3.9 per cent in the last quarter of 2020, year on year, courtesy of the most significant drop in the oil sector in at least ten years.

Economic data rated oils recovery from extreme lows as the main inflationary pressure for prices on imported goods, which rose for the third month in a row, 1.3 per cent for February. Higher gasoline prices bit into consumer wallets as they hit the gas pedal post lockdown. Import prices also increased by 1.4 per cent in January and 1 per cent in December, with the yearly rate of import inflation at 3% in February, well above pre-crisis levels.

Expanding demand from the recovery has bumped into supply lines disruptions caused by the pandemic. Shortages of computer chips and lumber have led to rapid inflation in related downstream goods, from houses to Pc's led to delays in production, pushing up prices as companies compete for resources.

It remains to be seen if America's inclement wintery weather slowed the inflationary roll as retail sales declined in February by three per cent, well under median forecasts from economists of a 0.5% drop in February. Revised January data revealed a surge of 7.6%, the strongest advance in seven months and well above pre-pandemic levels.

The second quarter promises fireworks for retailers as fat stimulus checks from the federal government wind their way to Americans. Import prices also surged 3% in February YoY, for the largest accrual since October 2018.

Vaccine optimism has morphed into a Covid comfort zone for investors. For the first time in over a year, the pandemic isn't the primary tail risk for investors, and a record number of fund managers expect a 'V- shaped' recovery, according to a Bank of America survey. That activity bounce will only ensue if their new number one risk concern doesn't ruin the party - inflation.

With yields on benchmark Treasury notes lingering near one-year highs, up 0.6 basis point to 1.613%, the NASDAQ proved doomsayers wrong for another night. It remained the only index closing green, hauled up by Apples up 1.7%, and Microsoft Corp. Boeing and Goldman Sachs led the Dow lower and supported by Fords $2 billion senior convertible note offer beating its shares down 5.4%. The Federal Reserve also started its two-day policy meeting, though Fed Chair Jerome Its thought that Powell will reaffirm his steadfast policy position.

One hundred and nine million Americans, or 32% of the population, have now had at least one vaccine dose, and the imminent spending boom born from their loss of fear should drive a robust summer of economic data. Pharmaceutical giant Moderna shares rose 8.6% after announcing trials are underway for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is being tested for children aged six months to less than 12 years.

Despite the optimism, global cases have ticked higher on a seven-day average. Monday saw it up to 428,862 on Monday from 361,901 on Feb. 20. The peak came in at 745,985 recent cases recorded on Jan. 11. A new Covid-19 variant has spread in Brittany, France, that appears to evade gold standard tests. Confirmed Covid-19 patients tested negative at first with gold-standard tests, called PCR. Health authorities are on alert as some deadlier variants appear to thwart vaccine efficacy, like the B117 variant, which may pose a 61% higher risk of 28-day mortality among people older than 30. It also appears to be more transmissible than preexisting SARS-CoV-2 variants, with more severe illness.

US Dow Jones 32825.95 -127.51 -0.4% US S&P500 3962.71 -6.23 -0.2% US Nasdaq 13471.57 +11.859 +0.1% UK FTSE 6803.61 +53.91 +0.8% German Dax 14557.58 +96.16 +0.7% Gold futures ($US/oz) 1730.9 +1.7 +0.1% Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 166.3 +2.65 +1.6%

Auto stocks ran up 2.1% to urge Europes STOXX 600 up 0.9%. To be precise, the world's largest carmaker, Volkswagen, pushed everything up with a 6.7% rise as cost-cutting and a giant leap into the electric vehicle market, inspiring buyers. Oil and gas stocks also fell 1%.

Germany, France and Italy have suspended the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine on blood clot concerns. Aussie markets are calm again, with futures just off twenty pre-open.

Disclaimer:

Produced by Advanced Share registry based on information available at the time of publishing. We believe that the information in this report is correct and any opinions, conclusions or recommendations are reasonably held or made as at the time of its compilation, but no warranty is made as to accuracy, reliability or completeness. To the extent permitted by law, neither Advanced Share registry (ABN 14 127 175 946) nor any of its subsidiaries accept liability to any person for loss or damage arising from the use of this report. The report has been prepared without taking account of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular individual. For this reason, any individual should, before acting on the information in this report, consider the appropriateness of the information, having regard to the individual's objectives, financial situation and needs and, if necessary, seek appropriate professional advice. This report does not purport to be a complete statement or summary.