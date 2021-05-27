Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Advanced Share Registry Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASW   AU000000ASW9

ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED

(ASW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/24
0.86 AUD   0.00%
03:23aADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 27 May 2021
PU
05/26ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 26 May 2021
PU
05/25ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 25 May 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Share Registry : Market News 27 May 2021

05/27/2021 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Low volume with little news doesn't sound much of a party for the Dow Jones 125th birthday, but investors were pleased that many candles stayed clear of markets last night. There are multiple factors that could cause volatility to spike and market wraps more interesting, but the Federal Reserve's assurances that it would continue to support the US economy have done the trick for now. The market is in a friendly place where fears of a recession are in decline, and the microeconomic reality is improving. That allows the Fed to keep rates low for a long time, and 10-year Treasury yields certainly obliged, off 4 basis points to 1.56%.

After recent rate rise anxieties, The S&P 500 has chilled out while energy producers and retailers advanced, but the 2% performance of the Russell 2000 was the lead among major US equity benchmarks as reopening stocks led the way again like cruise ship operators Carnival Corp. + 2.8%. and Royal Caribbean +3.9%.

Ford Motor Co.'s shares finished 8.5% higher after the company said it would spend $30 billion on electric vehicle electrification in 2025, adding to its Tesla-like popularity this week. Tesla gained +2.4% on chatter that it may dump its radar system for LIDAR, which is widely considered the best route to truly autonomous driving. Amazon was up 0.7% on its purchase of Hollywood studio MGM Holdings for $8.45 billion.

Senate Republicans will send their infrastructure stimulus counteroffer to Biden soon with a price tag of around $1 trillion as each party stumbles toward a vast middle ground.

I'm not sure where all the recent inflation talk went to, but there's an aspect to it that can't be denied. The S&P500's dividend and earnings yield of 3.3% is the lowest on record when compared to April's inflation rate of 4.2%. Yes, it's still outperforming Treasuries but should provide little comfort when real earnings yields are real negative, to the tune of -0.81%.

Just Comparing cash flow between the S&P 500's estimated dividend yield of 1.4% against the benchmark 10-year Treasury's "terrible" yield of 1.56% highlights the strange nature of economies exiting a pandemic. The voracious pace of buybacks totalling hundreds of billions of dollars now looks like a major force in keeping earnings multiple respectable and the keel steady for this record-long Bull run. Historical comparisons are unnerving, though, as the S&P 500 had declines of at least 32% in the two years following previous negative real returns, with one exception in January 1980. Once again, investors must choose whether data is the exception or a red flag.

US Dow Jones 34323.05 +10.59 +0%
US S&P500 4195.99 +7.86 +0.2%
US Nasdaq 13738 +80.822 +0.6%
UK FTSE 7026.93 -2.86 +0%
German Dax 15450.72 -14.37 -0.1%
Toronto Composite 19745.47 +181.35 +0.9%
Gold futures ($US/oz) 1901.2 +3.2 +0.2%
Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 191.65 +0 +0%

Europe STOXX 600 index barely shifted, but the theme of strong travel and leisure stocks was evident there too, as they added 1.2%. Overall, their scene of comforting words from central banks on inflation and rates sounded very familiar and will no doubt echo ad Infinitum for some time to come. Our futures are off 15 twenty minutes to open after yesterday's 27 points drop.

Disclaimer:
Produced by Advanced Share registry based on information available at the time of publishing. We believe that the information in this report is correct and any opinions, conclusions or recommendations are reasonably held or made as at the time of its compilation, but no warranty is made as to accuracy, reliability or completeness. To the extent permitted by law, neither Advanced Share registry (ABN 14 127 175 946) nor any of its subsidiaries accept liability to any person for loss or damage arising from the use of this report. The report has been prepared without taking account of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular individual. For this reason, any individual should, before acting on the information in this report, consider the appropriateness of the information, having regard to the individual's objectives, financial situation and needs and, if necessary, seek appropriate professional advice. This report does not purport to be a complete statement or summary.

Disclaimer

Advanced Share Registry Limited published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 07:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED
03:23aADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 27 May 2021
PU
05/26ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 26 May 2021
PU
05/25ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 25 May 2021
PU
05/24ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 24 May 2021
PU
05/21ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 21 May 2021
PU
05/20ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 20 May 2021
PU
05/19ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 19 May 2021
PU
05/18ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 18 May 2021
PU
05/13ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 13 May 2021
PU
05/12ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 12 May 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5,59 M 4,33 M 4,33 M
Net income 2020 1,52 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
Net cash 2020 4,06 M 3,14 M 3,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 6,31%
Capitalization 37,0 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,79x
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Advanced Share Registry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kim Phin Chong Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Alan Charles Winduss CFO, Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Simon Kenneth Cato Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Gan Manager-Information Technology
Julianne Wu Head-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED7.50%29
MORGAN STANLEY29.67%165 332
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION34.86%135 119
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.39.32%129 396
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.97%49 996
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-2.52%36 057