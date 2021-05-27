Advanced Share Registry : Market News 27 May 2021

Low volume with little news doesn't sound much of a party for the Dow Jones 125th birthday, but investors were pleased that many candles stayed clear of markets last night. There are multiple factors that could cause volatility to spike and market wraps more interesting, but the Federal Reserve's assurances that it would continue to support the US economy have done the trick for now. The market is in a friendly place where fears of a recession are in decline, and the microeconomic reality is improving. That allows the Fed to keep rates low for a long time, and 10-year Treasury yields certainly obliged, off 4 basis points to 1.56%.

After recent rate rise anxieties, The S&P 500 has chilled out while energy producers and retailers advanced, but the 2% performance of the Russell 2000 was the lead among major US equity benchmarks as reopening stocks led the way again like cruise ship operators Carnival Corp. + 2.8%. and Royal Caribbean +3.9%.

Ford Motor Co.'s shares finished 8.5% higher after the company said it would spend $30 billion on electric vehicle electrification in 2025, adding to its Tesla-like popularity this week. Tesla gained +2.4% on chatter that it may dump its radar system for LIDAR, which is widely considered the best route to truly autonomous driving. Amazon was up 0.7% on its purchase of Hollywood studio MGM Holdings for $8.45 billion.

Senate Republicans will send their infrastructure stimulus counteroffer to Biden soon with a price tag of around $1 trillion as each party stumbles toward a vast middle ground.

I'm not sure where all the recent inflation talk went to, but there's an aspect to it that can't be denied. The S&P500's dividend and earnings yield of 3.3% is the lowest on record when compared to April's inflation rate of 4.2%. Yes, it's still outperforming Treasuries but should provide little comfort when real earnings yields are real negative, to the tune of -0.81%.

Just Comparing cash flow between the S&P 500's estimated dividend yield of 1.4% against the benchmark 10-year Treasury's "terrible" yield of 1.56% highlights the strange nature of economies exiting a pandemic. The voracious pace of buybacks totalling hundreds of billions of dollars now looks like a major force in keeping earnings multiple respectable and the keel steady for this record-long Bull run. Historical comparisons are unnerving, though, as the S&P 500 had declines of at least 32% in the two years following previous negative real returns, with one exception in January 1980. Once again, investors must choose whether data is the exception or a red flag.

US Dow Jones 34323.05 +10.59 +0% US S&P500 4195.99 +7.86 +0.2% US Nasdaq 13738 +80.822 +0.6% UK FTSE 7026.93 -2.86 +0% German Dax 15450.72 -14.37 -0.1% Toronto Composite 19745.47 +181.35 +0.9% Gold futures ($US/oz) 1901.2 +3.2 +0.2% Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 191.65 +0 +0%

Europe STOXX 600 index barely shifted, but the theme of strong travel and leisure stocks was evident there too, as they added 1.2%. Overall, their scene of comforting words from central banks on inflation and rates sounded very familiar and will no doubt echo ad Infinitum for some time to come. Our futures are off 15 twenty minutes to open after yesterday's 27 points drop.

Disclaimer:

Produced by Advanced Share registry based on information available at the time of publishing. We believe that the information in this report is correct and any opinions, conclusions or recommendations are reasonably held or made as at the time of its compilation, but no warranty is made as to accuracy, reliability or completeness. To the extent permitted by law, neither Advanced Share registry (ABN 14 127 175 946) nor any of its subsidiaries accept liability to any person for loss or damage arising from the use of this report. The report has been prepared without taking account of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular individual. For this reason, any individual should, before acting on the information in this report, consider the appropriateness of the information, having regard to the individual's objectives, financial situation and needs and, if necessary, seek appropriate professional advice. This report does not purport to be a complete statement or summary.