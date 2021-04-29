Advanced Share Registry : Market News 29 April 2021

Fed chairman Powell rolled out his greatest hits from his soothe album masterpiece 'Let The Doves fly' last night. The policy meeting included favourites like 'READ MY LIPS, THERE'S NO TAPERING' and 'RISKS TO THE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK REMAIN.' The showstoppers continued even as 10-year Treasury breakeven rates reached seven-year highs of nearly 2.43% on Wednesday. In a nod to Recent Inflation sitting in the audience as he crooned, 'RECENT JUMP IN ACTUAL INFLATION WILL PROVE TRANSITORY.'

Thankfully missing from Powell's speech was mention of the Covid crisis being a 'considerable risk' to the economy any more thanks to the Biden vaccine surge improving the nation's chances against another surge.

Gold rallied against falling bond yields from increased demand from heavy metal fans who cheered the USD drifting lower as it usually does when the Fed promises unending asset purchases. Bullion has ascended from March lows and posted three straight weekly gains as bond rates and dollar fluctuations tease chaos.

Earnings affected markets more than Powell's same old song last night. The Dow lost half a per cent, with the Nasdaq losing the least out of major indices as FAANA daddies took control. Apple rose 3.3%, Facebook gained 5.4%, with Alphabet Inc. up 2.97% thanks to a surge in ad sales. Microsoft couldn't surprise on the upside, though and was punished -2.83% as prior assumptions were subtracted.

GDP influencer Boeing lost 2.81% to drag the Dow off half a per cent as its cash burn of $3.68 billion in the first quarter furrowed investor brows. Costs of repairing its marquee 787 Dreamliner, together with blowouts on military contracts and compensation payments of $1.2 billion to 787 consumers, drove sellers. The airliner has now vaporised $30 billion since the best-selling plane was grounded in March 2019.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries Cartel pushed oil futures up to six-week highs after agreeing to lift production. That gave traders confidence in the demand outlook despite India expressing zero interest in their products due to their COVID-19 disaster. Traders also ignored inventories with motor gasoline up by 67.5% and gasoline supplies lifted by 100,000 barrels last week.

Otherwise, staid markets are trying to find new focus outside of earnings already priced in and inflation threatening no one. To that end, President Biden will unveil his $1.8 trillion plan to expand educational opportunities and child care for families soon. The money will be siphoned off wealthy Americans by the largest tax increases in decades. Designated the American Families Plan, the $1 trillion spending plan includes politically astute tax cuts and credits for middle- and lower-income families to the tune of $800 billion. Top rates for individuals will lift back to 39.6%, and the treatment of capital gains will change so high net worth people can't benefit from lower rates on their investment income, AKA as the 'carried interest' provision. If passed, that will certainly upend fund manager assumptions. Increasing funding for the Internal Revenue Service will be a priority if these changes are ever legislated and successfully enforced over audit wealthy taxpayers.

US Dow Jones 33820.38 -164.55 -0.5% US S&P500 4183.18 -3.54 -0.1% US Nasdaq 14051.03 -39.185 -0.3% UK FTSE 6963.67 +18.7 +0.3% German Dax 15292.18 +42.91 +0.3% Gold futures ($US/oz) 1773.9 -4.9 -0.3% Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 190.45 -3.4 -1.8%

Europe's STOXX 600 index flatlined, despite banks making hay in earnings reports. Deutsche Bank lifted a massive 10.7%, with Spanish bank Santander up 2.7% and Lloyds Banking Group also expanding 3.5% as the rotation to the cyclical sector continues. Our markets were buoyed by our trade surplus hitting $8.4 billion yesterday, driven by trade and soaring metal prices. Futures are hinting at another 16 points today after Wednesdays 30-point performance.

