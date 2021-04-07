Advanced Share Registry : Market News 7 April 2021

For the first time this year, volumes made a notable dip below 10 billion shares traded for an indefatigable bull market that had the Dow and the S&P 500 at record highs yesterday. Warmer weather, States lifting business restrictions, a world-leading vaccine roll-out and the promise of another $1.9 trillion in stimulus have produced sunny days for investors. Recent consternation over zero real rates rising a tad over zero has disappeared too. Ten-year Treasury yields fell seven basis points to 1.65% Tuesday.

Further strong data from the Labor Department revealing U.S. job openings rose 268,000 to a two-year high of 7.4 million in their monthly JOLTS report helped after economists surveyed anticipated just 7 million.

That kept money running into airlines and cruise ships for the return of normalised consumer desires. Leading the sector, Norwegian Cruise Line surged 4.6%, with Delta Air Lines +2.8%, Carnival and Royal Caribbean for 1%. And there may be more cash out there than we realise, with institutional money sitting at $3 trillion alone. Counterintuitively, that's higher than June 2020s balance and even added $241 billion more from the start of this year. Combined with retail, total cash on the sidelines is thought to be around $4.5 trillion.

The IMF helped Bullish prospectors by lifting its global economic growth forecast for the second time this year to 6.0% from Januarys 5.5% estimate. If growth recovery hits those numbers, it would be a forty-year record which is only fair since 2020s 3.3% contraction was the biggest fall in about ninety years. Our exporters will like their outlook on global trade volumes too, which is seen rising to 8.4% this year after an 8.1% forecast in January.

In a passive thumbs up for President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimuli, their data also predict US GDP climbing over its pre-pandemic forecast, leaving the U.S. as the only major market to effectively improve as a result of the Covid-19 disaster. Most advanced economies won't recover to pre-pandemic GDP levels until 2022, let alone exceed it like America is on course to.

However, the IMF also advised that the risk of virus mutations outpacing the roll-out of vaccines could lead to Covid-19 becoming an endemic disease, though its severity is unknown.

The first-quarter earnings season are likely to add to this perfect storm of growth, with large banks like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs kicking things off as usual. First-quarter earnings are expected to be up 24.2% from the same period last year. Fourth-quarter growth from 2020 was 3.8%.

US Dow Jones 33430.24 -96.95 -0.3% US S&P500 4073.94 -3.97 -0.1% US Nasdaq 13698.38 -7.213 -0.1% UK FTSE 6823.55 +86.25 +1.3% German Dax 15212.68 +105.51 +0.7% Gold futures ($US/oz) 1741.5 +14.5 +0.8% Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 170.85 +3.85 +2.3%

The European Commission made some surprisingly optimistic statements after their disastrous vaccine program. They believe immunity targets can be reached ahead of schedule IF people accept the AstraZeneca option. Thats a big if after all the uncertainty and bad press the same European union has generated around the vaccine.

The EU's executive arm believes most member states will have adequate vaccine stocks to immunise most people by the end of June if seventy million

Astra inoculations are accepted this quarter. Thats around 15% of the blocks total population.

Europe's' STOXX 600 returned from a long weekend to gain 0.7%, and new highs as the recovery mood bought mining, travel & leisure, food & beverage stocks and automakers. Germanys DAX hitched up 0.7% for a new record while France's CAC 40 added 0.5% to finally recover last year's crash loss. The Stoxx required seven months more than Americas S&P 500 to recover its pre-pandemic high, thanks to torpid vaccination rollouts and fresh waves of infection. Our markets futures are content to sit 12 points lower after yesterday's strong 57.2-point gain, led by techs after domestic bond yields fell in March.

Produced by Advanced Share registry based on information available at the time of publishing. We believe that the information in this report is correct and any opinions, conclusions or recommendations are reasonably held or made as at the time of its compilation, but no warranty is made as to accuracy, reliability or completeness. To the extent permitted by law, neither Advanced Share registry (ABN 14 127 175 946) nor any of its subsidiaries accept liability to any person for loss or damage arising from the use of this report. The report has been prepared without taking account of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular individual. For this reason, any individual should, before acting on the information in this report, consider the appropriateness of the information, having regard to the individual's objectives, financial situation and needs and, if necessary, seek appropriate professional advice. This report does not purport to be a complete statement or summary.