Market Update - 27 October 2021

A record close for the Dow and the S&P 500 ahead of the tech titans set to report. We will take a look at those tomorrow. Alphabet, Microsoft, and Visa are on the docket. Stocks rallied on better-than-expected earnings and optimism grew on upbeat economic news.

New home sales rose at its fastest pace in six months at 14 per cent in September. Strong demand for new homes continued even as prices rose as per the Commerce Department. The median price of new homes jumped 18.7 per cent to US$408,800 from a year ago. Home prices are increasing due to rising material costs along with increased demand. Investors might be seeing the tail end of the housing boom as the price of new homes slows down. Like in Australia, America also saw growth in housing market during the pandemic amid low interest rates.

Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher. Paris added 0.8 per cent, Frankfurt gained over 1.0 per cent and London's FTSE added 0.8 per cent lifted by consumer stocks ahead of the federal budget. Mining & giants fell. BHP lost 0.8 per cent, Rio fell 0.9 per cent, while BP declined 0.4 per cent and Shell closed 0.2 per cent lower. In other news, US gaming company DraftKings walked away from its US$22 billion deal to buy UK sports-betting operator Entain. It tumbled over 6.0 per cent on the news.

Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket eked out a gain of 0.03 per cent higher to 7,443. The local bourse faded in the afternoon on a mixed bag of winners to losers. Technology was the best performer, while utilities was the worst. Casino stocks took the spotlight. Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) surged 8.7 per cent after the casino retains its Melbourne license for the next two years. Stephen O'Bryan has been appointed as an external monitor. He has the right to veto the Crown board. A condition that was tabled from the royal commission to continue its operations.

Today the Australian Bureau of Statistics is set to release the inflation figures, the consumer price index for the September quarter. The market forecast is for a rise of 0.8 per cent.

Dow Jones 35,756.88 +15.73 +0.04% US S&P500 4,574.79 +8.31 +0.18% US Nasdaq 15,235.71 +9.00 +0.06% UK FTSE 100 7,277.62 +54.80 +0.76%

