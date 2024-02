Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) is a Sweden-based solar energy company. The Company handles the financing and management of its subsidiary in China. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries in China, Advanced SolTech Sweden handles sales, procurement, monitoring, administration and management of its solar PV panel installations. The business model of the whole group is to finance, install, own and continuously manage solar PV installations on the roofs of its clients; mainly medium-sized and large private public companies, state-owned companies and organisations such as universities. Advanced Soltech pays provision for completed transactions and a fixed price for the installation, through their subsidiaries Advanced SolTech Renewable Energy or Longrui Solar Energy.

Sector Electric Utilities