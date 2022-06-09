Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AdvancedAdvT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADVT   VGG0103J1075

ADVANCEDADVT LIMITED

(ADVT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-06-09 am EDT
86.50 GBX    0.00%
07:13aNext Fifteen says its offer is final in M&C Saatchi bid battle
RE
06/06AdvancedAdvT Stands By Final M&C Saatchi Bid, Says Next Fifteen Bid's Value Has Fallen
MT
06/06M&C Saatchi removes Vin Murria from board after agreeing takeover by Next Fifteen
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Next Fifteen says its offer is final in M&C Saatchi bid battle

06/09/2022 | 07:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - UK's Next Fifteen said on Thursday its 310 million pound ($388.59 million) offer for advertising firm M&C Saatchi was final, days after rival suitor AdvancedAdvT questioned the target firm's evaluation of the two competing offers.

"We reached agreement with the board and executive team of M&C Saatchi after extensive negotiation and believe our offer (of 247.2 pence-per-share) is full and fair," Next Fifteen Chief Executive Officer Tim Dyson said in a statement.

AdvancedAdvT earlier this week sought more clarity on the financial terms of the two bids, adding that share-price movements meant that Next Fifteen's offer value, as of June 1, had declined to 220.1 pence per M&C Saatchi share, while AdvancedAdvT's all-share offer was worth 221.4 pence.

M&C Saatchi has removed Vin Murria, its biggest shareholder, from the board after rejecting a 254 million-pound offer from Murria's AdvancedAdvT investment vehicle in May.

($1 = 0.7978 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCEDADVT LIMITED 0.00% 86.5 Delayed Quote.-16.83%
M&C SAATCHI PLC -2.97% 196.0002 Delayed Quote.19.88%
NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC -0.89% 1076.3 Delayed Quote.-18.96%
All news about ADVANCEDADVT LIMITED
07:13aNext Fifteen says its offer is final in M&C Saatchi bid battle
RE
06/06AdvancedAdvT Stands By Final M&C Saatchi Bid, Says Next Fifteen Bid's Value Has Fallen
MT
06/06M&C Saatchi removes Vin Murria from board after agreeing takeover by Next Fifteen
RE
06/06M&C Saatchi removes Vin Murria from board after agreeing takeover by Next Fifteen
RE
05/24Murria questions M&C's £310m Next Fifteen takeover and weighs options
AQ
05/23M&C Saatchi's top investor says will not increase bid for ad group (May 20)
RE
05/23AdvancedAdvT Claims Next Fifteen's Takeover Bid for M&C Saatchi Fails to Boost Sharehol..
MT
05/23AdvancedAdvT Rules Out Sweetened Bid For M&C Saatchi
MT
05/20M&C Saatchi Soars 31% on $387 Million Takeover Bid from Next Fifteen Communications
MT
05/20M&C Saatchi agrees to $390 million takeover by Next Fifteen
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,78 M -3,49 M -3,49 M
Net cash 2021 129 M 162 M 162 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 115 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart ADVANCEDADVT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AdvancedAdvT Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCEDADVT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vinodka Murria Chairman
Gavin Hugill Chief Operating Officer
Karen Louise Chandler Non-Executive Director
Mark Irvine John Brangstrup Watts Non-Executive Director
Antoinette Vanderpuije Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCEDADVT LIMITED-16.83%145
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-14.04%60 500
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.05%26 558
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-12.49%13 444
HAL TRUST-10.15%12 196
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-9.64%11 444