  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. AdvanceTC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATCLF   AU000000A880

ADVANCETC LIMITED

(ATCLF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:31:03 2023-06-07 am EDT
0.0100 USD   -37.11%
05:42pAdvancetc Limited (nsx : A88) Launch of XPLORE X7U
AW
05:42pAdvancetc Limited (nsx : A88) Launch of XPLORE X7U
AQ
04/26Advancetc Limited (nsx : A88) New Product Launch
AW
AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88) Launch of XPLORE X7U

06/12/2023 | 05:42pm EDT
LAUNCH OF XPLORE X7U

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Ltd (OTCMKTS:ATCLF) (NSX:A88) is pleased to announce the successful participation and launch of its Xplore X7U product series during the Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace (LIMA) '23 exhibition, where it was awarded Product Innovation Partner under the Space Tech @Nexus division.

The company has received numerous inquiries for product sales, technology integration or customization; and is rapidly following up to convert these inquiries into sales revenues. Some of the technology and distribution partners that the company is evaluating and working with include Sapura Secured Technologies, Gading Group and OneWeb.

The company also had the great honour to have the Prime Minister of Malaysia , Dato' Seri Anwar Bin Ibrahim , to grace the AdvanceTC podium as a show of recognition and endorsement towards the Company's achievements, especially in the Aerospace and Telecommunications industry.

The company is in the process of shipping its products to respective distributors countries and locations for certification purposes, and will update on orders and production status in due course.



About AdvanceTC Limited:

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com




Source:
AdvanceTC Limited



Contact:

CP Loi 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: loicp@advancetc.com

© ABN Newswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5,89 M -1,28 M -1,28 M
Net cash 2022 0,11 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,6 M 4,49 M 4,49 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ADVANCETC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AdvanceTC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Pheng Loi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Foong Lin Chin Chief Financial Officer
Yeow Koon Loi Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Herve Jegou Director-Research & Development
Shi Jie Fan Chief Technology Officer
