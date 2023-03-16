Advanced search
AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88) Progress On F1 Registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

03/16/2023 | 06:05pm EDT
Progress On F1 Registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Limited (OTCMKTS:ATCLF) (NSX:A88) is pleased to inform that with its latest Year End Annual Report completed and being lodged, the Company will continue to work toward its F1 Registration statement completion for filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's appointed US Listing team , which includes legal counsel ( Kirton McConkie PC ) and Advisor ( Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC ) shall assist the Company to accelerate its F1 registration statement completion to meet the Company's targeted filing schedule.



About AdvanceTC Limited:

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com




Source:
AdvanceTC Limited



Contact:

CP Loi 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: loicp@advancetc.com

© ABN Newswire 2023
