AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88) Xplore Product Line & Acquisition

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Limited (OTCMKTS:ATCLF) (NSX:A88) is pleased to announce that during the press event held on 20th March 2023 at the M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur, the Company had unveiled its new Xplore Product line to the press and guests who attended the function.



The Company also conducted the contract signing for the acquisition of Dr Boom, an Australian mobile retail chain, which was witnessed by both the press and public guests, as well as representatives from various Government agencies ( MOSTI, MIGHT, TALENT CORP & MIMOS). The acquisition shall be consummated upon the legal and regulatory due processes. The Company believes that with this acquisition, it is well on its way to capturing meaningful market share in the Australasia region.







About AdvanceTC Limited:



AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com











Source:

AdvanceTC Limited





Contact:

CP Loi Chief Executive Officer Email: loicp@advancetc.com