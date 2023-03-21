Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. AdvanceTC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATCLF   AU000000A880

ADVANCETC LIMITED

(ATCLF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:09:20 2023-03-20 pm EDT
0.009200 USD   -89.79%
04:05pAdvancetc Limited (nsx : A88) Xplore Product Line & Acquisition
AW
04:02pAdvancetc Limited (nsx : A88) Xplore Product Line & Acquisition
AQ
03/16Advancetc Limited (nsx : A88) Progress On F1 Registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88) Xplore Product Line & Acquisition

03/21/2023 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Xplore Product Line & Acquisition

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Limited (OTCMKTS:ATCLF) (NSX:A88) is pleased to announce that during the press event held on 20th March 2023 at the M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur, the Company had unveiled its new Xplore Product line to the press and guests who attended the function.

The Company also conducted the contract signing for the acquisition of Dr Boom, an Australian mobile retail chain, which was witnessed by both the press and public guests, as well as representatives from various Government agencies ( MOSTI, MIGHT, TALENT CORP & MIMOS). The acquisition shall be consummated upon the legal and regulatory due processes. The Company believes that with this acquisition, it is well on its way to capturing meaningful market share in the Australasia region.



About AdvanceTC Limited:

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com




Source:
AdvanceTC Limited



Contact:

CP Loi 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: loicp@advancetc.com

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about ADVANCETC LIMITED
04:05pAdvancetc Limited (nsx : A88) Xplore Product Line & Acquisition
AW
04:02pAdvancetc Limited (nsx : A88) Xplore Product Line & Acquisition
AQ
03/16Advancetc Limited (nsx : A88) Progress On F1 Registration with the U.S. Securities and Exc..
AQ
03/16Advancetc Limited (nsx : A88) Progress On F1 Registration with the U.S. Securities and Exc..
AW
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5,89 M -1,32 M -1,32 M
Net cash 2022 0,11 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,4 M 4,13 M 4,13 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ADVANCETC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AdvanceTC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Pheng Loi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Foong Lin Chin Chief Financial Officer
Hooi Beng Lim Non-Executive Chairman
Yeow Koon Loi Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Herve Jegou Director-Research & Development