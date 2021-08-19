AdvanceTC Limited
ADVANCETC APPOINTS 4 REGIONAL MARKETING ARMS TO SUPPORT COUNTRY DISTRIBUTORS WORLDWIDE
AdvanceTC Ltd ('AdvanceTC' or the 'Company') is pleased to advise that the Company has appointed 4 Regional Marketing Arms in its strategy to penetrate and expand into the distribution of its devices to the Global markets . The Regional Marketing Arms are tasks to locate Country Distributors in their Regions and to work and provide support to Distributors in each of their responsible Regions/Territories . Below is the details of each Regional Marketing Arms and their Regions/Territories of control .
|
Regional Marketing Arm
|
Region/Territory of Control
|
1.
|
AdvanceTC Group Sdn Bhd
|
The Middle East / Africa
|
2.
|
AdvanceTC Marketing Sdn Bhd
|
Asia & Pacific
|
3.
|
LT International
|
USA / Canada / South America
|
4.
|
Alameda Square Cap Spain
|
Europe
Interested Country Distributor can contact the Company by writing in to distributor@advancetc.comto state their interests to take up Distributorship of their territory. Once relevant information is provided through the official email , the related Regional Marketing Arm will make the necessary follow up contact and arrangements.
The Basic Information Required in the Enquiry email shall include the following :
-
Country of Interest to Distribute
-
Contact Information ( Contact person Full Name/Title/Email/Phone/Company information )
AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSXA: A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com
The Company will continue to update its progress as of when new information is made available to the Company.
For further information please contact:
CP Loi
Chief Executive Officer
Email: loicp@advancetc.com
