AdvanceTC : Appoints 4 Regional Marketing Arms To Support Country Distributors Worldwide

08/19/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
AdvanceTC Limited

ACN 600 238 444

Level 12, 225 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Tel: 61 2 9290 9600 Fax: 61 2 9279 0664

Website: www.advancetc.com

NSX RELEASE

AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88)20th August 2021

ADVANCETC APPOINTS 4 REGIONAL MARKETING ARMS TO SUPPORT COUNTRY DISTRIBUTORS WORLDWIDE

AdvanceTC Ltd ('AdvanceTC' or the 'Company') is pleased to advise that the Company has appointed 4 Regional Marketing Arms in its strategy to penetrate and expand into the distribution of its devices to the Global markets . The Regional Marketing Arms are tasks to locate Country Distributors in their Regions and to work and provide support to Distributors in each of their responsible Regions/Territories . Below is the details of each Regional Marketing Arms and their Regions/Territories of control .

Regional Marketing Arm

Region/Territory of Control

1.

AdvanceTC Group Sdn Bhd

The Middle East / Africa

2.

AdvanceTC Marketing Sdn Bhd

Asia & Pacific

3.

LT International

USA / Canada / South America

4.

Alameda Square Cap Spain

Europe

Interested Country Distributor can contact the Company by writing in to distributor@advancetc.comto state their interests to take up Distributorship of their territory. Once relevant information is provided through the official email , the related Regional Marketing Arm will make the necessary follow up contact and arrangements.

The Basic Information Required in the Enquiry email shall include the following :

  1. Country of Interest to Distribute
  2. Contact Information ( Contact person Full Name/Title/Email/Phone/Company information )

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSXA: A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com

The Company will continue to update its progress as of when new information is made available to the Company.

For further information please contact:

CP Loi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: loicp@advancetc.com

Disclaimer

AdvanceTC Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2020 -5,42 M -1,28 M -1,28 M
Net Debt 2020 0,98 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
P/E ratio 2020 -64,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 066 M 278 M 251 M
EV / Sales 2019 4 184x
EV / Sales 2020 83 719x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ADVANCETC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AdvanceTC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Pheng Loi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hooi Beng Lim Chairman
Herve Jegou Director-Research & Development
Shi Jie Fan Chief Technology Officer
Gim Keong Lee Chief Operations Officer & Executive Director