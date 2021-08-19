AdvanceTC Limited

NSX RELEASE

AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88)20th August 2021

ADVANCETC APPOINTS 4 REGIONAL MARKETING ARMS TO SUPPORT COUNTRY DISTRIBUTORS WORLDWIDE

AdvanceTC Ltd ('AdvanceTC' or the 'Company') is pleased to advise that the Company has appointed 4 Regional Marketing Arms in its strategy to penetrate and expand into the distribution of its devices to the Global markets . The Regional Marketing Arms are tasks to locate Country Distributors in their Regions and to work and provide support to Distributors in each of their responsible Regions/Territories . Below is the details of each Regional Marketing Arms and their Regions/Territories of control .

Regional Marketing Arm Region/Territory of Control 1. AdvanceTC Group Sdn Bhd The Middle East / Africa 2. AdvanceTC Marketing Sdn Bhd Asia & Pacific 3. LT International USA / Canada / South America 4. Alameda Square Cap Spain Europe

Interested Country Distributor can contact the Company by writing in to distributor@advancetc.comto state their interests to take up Distributorship of their territory. Once relevant information is provided through the official email , the related Regional Marketing Arm will make the necessary follow up contact and arrangements.

The Basic Information Required in the Enquiry email shall include the following :