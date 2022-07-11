Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  5. AdvanceTC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A88   AU000000A880

ADVANCETC LIMITED

(A88)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  2020-03-10
0.8650 AUD   -.--%
07/11ADVANCETC : Change in Director's Interests- Cheng Pheng Loi
PU
07/01ADVANCETC : Change in Director's Interests- Cheng Pheng Loi
PU
06/17ADVANCETC : Change in Director's Interests - Cheng Pheng Loi
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AdvanceTC : Change in Director's Interests- Cheng Pheng Loi

07/11/2022 | 10:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

www.nsxa.com.au

ABN: 11 000 902 063

Change of Director's

Interests

File Reference:

I:IssuersFormswebsite formsdocuments 2016issuersNSX Change in Directors Interests.doc

Change in Director's Interests

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION .......................................................................................................................

2

CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE ....................................................................

3

PART 1

- CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S RELEVANT INTERESTS IN SECURITIES .....................................

3

PART 2

- CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTERESTS IN CONTRACTS ....................................................

4

Introduction

To ensure the efficient processing of this form by NSX, please:

  1. Adhere to the suggested number of the annexures required by this form.
  2. Complete all statements and questions in this form. (NSX can provide an electronic version of this form on request).

Page 2 of 4

Change in Director's Interests

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

ADVANCETC LIMITED

ABN 600 238

444

We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

CHENG PHENG LOI

Date of last notice

1 July 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

8 July 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

57,101,685 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(Shares)

Class

Shares

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

64,221 Shares

Value/Consideration

$55,551

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

57,037,464 Shares

Nature of change

Off-market transfer

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

participation in buy-back.

Page 3 of 4

Change in Director's Interests

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

AdvanceTC Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 02:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVANCETC LIMITED
07/11ADVANCETC : Change in Director's Interests- Cheng Pheng Loi
PU
07/01ADVANCETC : Change in Director's Interests- Cheng Pheng Loi
PU
06/17ADVANCETC : Change in Director's Interests - Cheng Pheng Loi
PU
04/05ADVANCETC : Change in Director's Interests - Jonathan Loi
PU
03/23ADVANCETC : Annual Financial Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
PU
03/15AdvanceTC Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/14ADVANCETC : Appendix 2A - Preliminary Final Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
PU
03/14ADVANCETC : Annual Financial Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
PU
03/07ADVANCETC : releases promo video for its New Xplore X7U
PU
03/07ADVANCETC LIMITED (NSX : A88) Release of Promo Video for New Xplore X7U
AW
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,41 M -1,28 M -1,28 M
Net cash 2021 0,12 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 -69,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 070 M 262 M 253 M
EV / Sales 2020 83 719x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ADVANCETC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AdvanceTC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Pheng Loi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Foong Lin Chin Chief Financial Officer
Hooi Beng Lim Non-Executive Chairman
Herve Jegou Director-Research & Development
Shi Jie Fan Chief Technology Officer