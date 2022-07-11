|
AdvanceTC : Change in Director's Interests- Cheng Pheng Loi
www.nsxa.com.au
ABN: 11 000 902 063
Change of Director's
Interests
File Reference:
I:IssuersFormswebsite formsdocuments 2016issuersNSX Change in Directors Interests.doc
Change in Director's Interests
|
Table of Contents
|
|
INTRODUCTION .......................................................................................................................
|
2
|
CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE ....................................................................
|
3
|
PART 1
|
- CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S RELEVANT INTERESTS IN SECURITIES .....................................
|
3
|
PART 2
|
- CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTERESTS IN CONTRACTS ....................................................
|
4
Introduction
To ensure the efficient processing of this form by NSX, please:
-
Adhere to the suggested number of the annexures required by this form.
-
Complete all statements and questions in this form. (NSX can provide an electronic version of this form on request).
Change in Director's Interests
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.
|
Name of entity
|
ADVANCETC LIMITED
|
|
|
ABN 600 238
|
444
|
|
We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
CHENG PHENG LOI
|
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
1 July 2022
|
|
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
|
|
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
|
Direct
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
|
N/A
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
|
|
the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
|
8 July 2022
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
57,101,685 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
(Shares)
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
|
64,221 Shares
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
$55,551
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
|
57,037,464 Shares
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
|
Off-market transfer
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
|
|
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,
|
|
participation in buy-back.
|
|
|
|
|
Change in Director's Interests
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Disclaimer
AdvanceTC Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 02:23:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about ADVANCETC LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
-
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
-5,41 M
-1,28 M
-1,28 M
|Net cash 2021
|
0,12 M
0,03 M
0,03 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-69,8x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
1 070 M
262 M
253 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|83 719x
|EV / Sales 2021
|-
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|-
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution