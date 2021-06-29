Log in
    A88   AU000000A880

ADVANCETC LIMITED

(A88)
AdvanceTC : Change in Director's Interests - Jonathan Loi

06/29/2021 | 04:50am EDT
www.nsxa.com.au

ABN: 11 000 902 063

Change of Director's

Interests

File Reference:

I:IssuersFormswebsite formsdocuments 2016issuersNSX Change in Directors Interests.doc

Change in Director's Interests

Name of entity AdvanceTC Limited

ACN

600 238 444

We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

JONATHAN YEOW KOON LOI

Date of last notice

21 January 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

24 June 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

63,373,008

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

184,500

Value/Consideration

$55,000.00

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

63,188,508

Nature of change

Off market transfer

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

participation in buy-back.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

NA

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

AdvanceTC Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
Cheng Pheng Loi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hooi Beng Lim Chairman
Herve Jegou Director-Research & Development
Shi Jie Fan Chief Technology Officer
Gim Keong Lee Chief Operations Officer & Executive Director