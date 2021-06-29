|
AdvanceTC : Change in Director's Interests - Jonathan Loi
www.nsxa.com.au
ABN: 11 000 902 063
Change of Director's
Interests
File Reference:
I:IssuersFormswebsite formsdocuments 2016issuersNSX Change in Directors Interests.doc
|
|
|
Change in Director's Interests
|
Introduction
To ensure the efficient processing of this form by NSX, please:
-
Adhere to the suggested number of the annexures required by this form.
-
Complete all statements and questions in this form. (NSX can provide an electronic version of this form on request).
Change in Director's Interests
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity AdvanceTC Limited
We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
JONATHAN YEOW KOON LOI
|
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
21 January 2021
|
|
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
|
|
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
|
Direct
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
|
|
the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
|
24 June 2021
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
63,373,008
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
|
184,500
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
$55,000.00
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
|
63,188,508
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
|
Off market transfer
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
|
|
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,
|
|
participation in buy-back.
|
|
|
|
|
Change in Director's Interests
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Disclaimer
AdvanceTC Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 08:49:40 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
