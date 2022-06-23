Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Advancetek Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1442   TW0001442002

ADVANCETEK ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.

(1442)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
21.95 TWD   -1.79%
04:55aADVANCETEK : Announcement for the members of the 5th Remuneration Committee by the Board of Directors
PU
04:55aADVANCETEK : Announcement of Renovation Contract (I) including Landscape and standard staircase halls at No.2, Danhai sec., Tamsui Dist., New Taipei City
PU
06/15ADVANCETEK : Announcement of the Board of Directors elected the Chairperson
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advancetek : Announcement for the members of the 5th Remuneration Committee by the Board of Directors

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ADVANCETEK ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 15:32:24
Subject 
 Announcement for the members of the 5th
Remuneration Committee by the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Wen-Tsung Chen
(2)Cheng-Yung Li
(3)Shu-Mei Hsueh
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Wen-Tsung Chen / Former Director-general of National Taxation Bureau of
   the Northern Area, MOF
(2)Cheng-Yung Li / Cheng-Yung Li Architects & Associates
(3)Shu-Mei Hsueh / Former Director of First Financial Holding
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Shu-Mei Hsueh
(2)Wen-Tsung Chen
(3)Ken-Cheng Wu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Shu-Mei Hsueh / Director of International Bills Finance Corporation
(2)Wen-Tsung Chen / Independent Director of Grand Pacific Petrochemical
                   Corporation
(3)Ken-Cheng Wu /  Chairman of Ching Shih Finance Media Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired and re-election
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/07/02~2022/06/19
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/23
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Advancetek Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVANCETEK ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
04:55aADVANCETEK : Announcement for the members of the 5th Remuneration Committee by the Board o..
PU
04:55aADVANCETEK : Announcement of Renovation Contract (I) including Landscape and standard stai..
PU
06/15ADVANCETEK : Announcement of the Board of Directors elected the Chairperson
PU
06/15ADVANCETEK : Announcement of the approval of release the Prohibition on Directors from Par..
PU
06/15ADVANCETEK : Announcement of the 2nd term Audit Committee Members
PU
06/15ADVANCETEK : Announcement the election of the Company's directors (including independent d..
PU
06/15ADVANCETEK : Announcement the important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders Me..
PU
05/12Advancetek Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
05/10Advancetek Enterprise Co.,Ltd. to Sign Construction Contract with Related Parties
CI
04/08ADVANCETEK : Correction announcement of 2021, July to November Statement of Operating Reve..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 450 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2021 515 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net Debt 2021 7 508 M 252 M 252 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 5,22%
Capitalization 8 038 M 270 M 270 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,50x
EV / Sales 2021 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart ADVANCETEK ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advancetek Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCETEK ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mu To Lee General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Hui Chin Huang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Hung Ying Wu Chairman
Wen Tsung Chen Independent Director
Cheng Yung Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCETEK ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.-4.57%270
D.R. HORTON, INC.-40.91%21 579
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-7.10%14 794
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-6.42%11 364
PULTEGROUP, INC.-33.66%8 833
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER-43.24%7 787