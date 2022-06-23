Advancetek : Announcement for the members of the 5th Remuneration Committee by the Board of Directors
06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ADVANCETEK ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
15:32:24
Subject
Announcement for the members of the 5th
Remuneration Committee by the Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Wen-Tsung Chen
(2)Cheng-Yung Li
(3)Shu-Mei Hsueh
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Wen-Tsung Chen / Former Director-general of National Taxation Bureau of
the Northern Area, MOF
(2)Cheng-Yung Li / Cheng-Yung Li Architects & Associates
(3)Shu-Mei Hsueh / Former Director of First Financial Holding
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Shu-Mei Hsueh
(2)Wen-Tsung Chen
(3)Ken-Cheng Wu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Shu-Mei Hsueh / Director of International Bills Finance Corporation
(2)Wen-Tsung Chen / Independent Director of Grand Pacific Petrochemical
Corporation
(3)Ken-Cheng Wu / Chairman of Ching Shih Finance Media Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired and re-election
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/07/02~2022/06/19
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/23
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Advancetek Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.