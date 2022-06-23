Advancetek : Announcement for the members of the 5th Remuneration Committee by the Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)Wen-Tsung Chen (2)Cheng-Yung Li (3)Shu-Mei Hsueh 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Wen-Tsung Chen / Former Director-general of National Taxation Bureau of the Northern Area, MOF (2)Cheng-Yung Li / Cheng-Yung Li Architects & Associates (3)Shu-Mei Hsueh / Former Director of First Financial Holding 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Shu-Mei Hsueh (2)Wen-Tsung Chen (3)Ken-Cheng Wu 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Shu-Mei Hsueh / Director of International Bills Finance Corporation (2)Wen-Tsung Chen / Independent Director of Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation (3)Ken-Cheng Wu / Chairman of Ching Shih Finance Media Corporation 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired and re-election 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/07/02~2022/06/19 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/23 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.