Advancetek : Announcement of Renovation Contract (I) including Landscape and standard staircase halls at No.2, Danhai sec., Tamsui Dist., New Taipei City

Statement

1.Type of contract:Construction contract 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/23 3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company: Zhongfu Construction Co. Ltd. Relationship with company: Related party 4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important terms and conditions: (1)The renovation contract (I) including landscape and standard staircase halls at No.2, Danhai sec., Tamsui Dist., New Taipei City with a total amount of NTD 508,337,106 (tax included) (2)Contract period：From the date of signing the contract to the date of the expiration of the warranty period after the acceptance of all projects 5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal opinion:NA 6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA 7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Build a residential building for sale 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/23 12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2022/06/23 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:NA 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:Yes 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:NA 17.Name of the CPA firm:NA 18.Name of the CPA:NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None