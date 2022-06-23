Advancetek : Announcement of Renovation Contract (I) including Landscape and standard staircase halls at No.2, Danhai sec., Tamsui Dist., New Taipei City
Provided by: ADVANCETEK ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
15:31:42
Subject
Announcement of Renovation Contract (I)
including Landscape and standard staircase halls at
No.2, Danhai sec., Tamsui Dist., New Taipei City
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:Construction contract
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/23
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
Zhongfu Construction Co. Ltd.
Relationship with company: Related party
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
(1)The renovation contract (I) including landscape and standard staircase
halls at No.2, Danhai sec., Tamsui Dist., New Taipei City with a total
amount of NTD 508,337,106 (tax included)
(2)Contract period：From the date of signing the contract to the date of the
expiration of the warranty period after the acceptance of all projects
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Build a residential building for sale
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/23
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/06/23
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:Yes
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
