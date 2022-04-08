Advancetek : Correction announcement of 2021, July to November Statement of Operating Revenue and 2021, July to December Accumulated Operating Revenue

|
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:Advancetek Enterprise Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
Correction announcement of 2021, July to November statement of operating
revenue and 2021, July to December accumulated operating revenue due to
revenue recognition period adjustment
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
Statement of Operating Revenue
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
(1)2021,July /Statement of Operating Revenue:1,410,541 thousand
Accumulated Operating Revenue:2,771,565 thousand
(2)2021,August /Statement of Operating Revenue:243,500 thousand
Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,015,065 thousand
(3)2021,September /Statement of Operating Revenue:232,320 thousand
Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,247,385 thousand
(4)2021,October /Statement of Operating Revenue:158,542 thousand
Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,405,927 thousand
(5)2021,November /Statement of Operating Revenue:17,383 thousand
Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,423,310 thousand
(6)2021,December /Statement of Operating Revenue:26,824 thousand
Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,450,134 thousand
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
(1)2021,July /Statement of Operating Revenue:1,380,621 thousand
Accumulated Operating Revenue:2,741,645 thousand
(2)2021,August /Statement of Operating Revenue:243,501 thousand
Accumulated Operating Revenue:2,985,146 thousand
(3)2021,September /Statement of Operating Revenue:220,093 thousand
Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,205,239 thousand
(4)2021,October /Statement of Operating Revenue:188,462 thousand
Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,393,701 thousand
(5)2021,November /Statement of Operating Revenue:29,610 thousand
Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,423,311 thousand
(6)2021,December /Statement of Operating Revenue:26,824 thousand
Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,450,135 thousand
9.Countermeasures:
The updated operating revenue figures will be re-uploaded after the
material information is announced on MOPS.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None