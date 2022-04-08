Advancetek : Correction announcement of 2021, July to November Statement of Operating Revenue and 2021, July to December Accumulated Operating Revenue

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08 2.Company name:Advancetek Enterprise Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: Correction announcement of 2021, July to November statement of operating revenue and 2021, July to December accumulated operating revenue due to revenue recognition period adjustment 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: Statement of Operating Revenue 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: (1)2021,July /Statement of Operating Revenue:1,410,541 thousand Accumulated Operating Revenue:2,771,565 thousand (2)2021,August /Statement of Operating Revenue:243,500 thousand Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,015,065 thousand (3)2021,September /Statement of Operating Revenue:232,320 thousand Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,247,385 thousand (4)2021,October /Statement of Operating Revenue:158,542 thousand Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,405,927 thousand (5)2021,November /Statement of Operating Revenue:17,383 thousand Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,423,310 thousand (6)2021,December /Statement of Operating Revenue:26,824 thousand Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,450,134 thousand 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: (1)2021,July /Statement of Operating Revenue:1,380,621 thousand Accumulated Operating Revenue:2,741,645 thousand (2)2021,August /Statement of Operating Revenue:243,501 thousand Accumulated Operating Revenue:2,985,146 thousand (3)2021,September /Statement of Operating Revenue:220,093 thousand Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,205,239 thousand (4)2021,October /Statement of Operating Revenue:188,462 thousand Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,393,701 thousand (5)2021,November /Statement of Operating Revenue:29,610 thousand Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,423,311 thousand (6)2021,December /Statement of Operating Revenue:26,824 thousand Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,450,135 thousand 9.Countermeasures: The updated operating revenue figures will be re-uploaded after the material information is announced on MOPS. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None