    1442   TW0001442002

ADVANCETEK ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.

(1442)
  Report
Advancetek : Correction announcement of 2021, July to November Statement of Operating Revenue and 2021, July to December Accumulated Operating Revenue

04/08/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ADVANCETEK ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 16:43:13
Subject 
 Correction announcement of 2021, July to November
Statement of Operating Revenue and 2021, July to December
Accumulated Operating Revenue
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:Advancetek Enterprise Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
Correction announcement of 2021, July to November statement of operating
revenue and  2021, July to December accumulated operating revenue due to
revenue recognition period adjustment
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
Statement of Operating Revenue
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
(1)2021,July /Statement of Operating Revenue:1,410,541 thousand
               Accumulated Operating Revenue:2,771,565 thousand
(2)2021,August /Statement of Operating Revenue:243,500 thousand
               Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,015,065 thousand
(3)2021,September /Statement of Operating Revenue:232,320 thousand
               Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,247,385 thousand
(4)2021,October /Statement of Operating Revenue:158,542 thousand
               Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,405,927 thousand
(5)2021,November /Statement of Operating Revenue:17,383 thousand
               Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,423,310 thousand
(6)2021,December /Statement of Operating Revenue:26,824 thousand
               Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,450,134 thousand
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
(1)2021,July /Statement of Operating Revenue:1,380,621 thousand
               Accumulated Operating Revenue:2,741,645 thousand
(2)2021,August /Statement of Operating Revenue:243,501 thousand
               Accumulated Operating Revenue:2,985,146 thousand
(3)2021,September /Statement of Operating Revenue:220,093 thousand
               Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,205,239 thousand
(4)2021,October /Statement of Operating Revenue:188,462 thousand
               Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,393,701 thousand
(5)2021,November /Statement of Operating Revenue:29,610 thousand
               Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,423,311 thousand
(6)2021,December /Statement of Operating Revenue:26,824 thousand
               Accumulated Operating Revenue:3,450,135 thousand
9.Countermeasures:
The updated operating revenue figures will be re-uploaded after the
material information is announced on MOPS.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Advancetek Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 08:58:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
