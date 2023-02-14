Advanced search
    5998   JP3213400009

ADVANEX INC.

(5998)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-14 am EST
1039.00 JPY   -5.55%
2022Presentation : Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
2022ADVANEX INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021Advanex Inc. Announces Dividend for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021, Payable June 30, 2021 and Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
Advanex : Flash Report (Consolidated Basis) Results for FY2023 Third quarter (Nine months ended December 31，2022)

02/14/2023 | 03:00am EST
ADVANEX INC.

Flash Report (Consolidated Basis)

Results for FY2023 third quarter(Nine months ended December 31, 2022)

February 13, 2023

Company name:

ADVANEX INC.

Stock listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number:

5998

URL http://www.advanex.co.jp

Representative:

Seiya Kato, CEO & President

Inquiries:

Tetsuya Yoshihara, Director & CFO

Telephone: +81-3-3822-5865

Filing date of quarterly securities report:

February 14, 2023

Supplementary explanation material for quarterly financial results

Yes

Holding of presentation meeting for quarterly financial results

No

1. Performance (April 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022)

(Figures less than ¥1 million have been omitted.)

(1) Consolidated operating results (For the Nine months ended December 31.).

Percentages indicate year-on-year increase (decrease)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net income

Income

Income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions

of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended

18,192

12.4

(138)

-

327

(6.0)

(39)

-

December 31, 2022

Nine months ended

16,181

16.6

221

-

348

116.3

(62)

-

December 31, 2021

[Note] Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31,2022

91 million yen

Nine months ended December 31,2021 117 million yen

Net income

Net income per share

per share

after dilution

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended

(9.69)

-

December 31, 2022

Nine months ended

(15.24)

-

December 31, 2021

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of

yen

Millions of yen

%

As of December 31, 2022

27,200

6,972

25.6

As of March 31,2022

25,208

6,922

27.4

[Reference] Total shareholder's equity: ¥ 6,963 million yen at December 31, 2022 ¥ 6,913 million yen at March 31, 2022

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Record date

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Year-end

Total

-end dividends

-end dividends

-end dividends

dividends

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended

--

--

--

10.00

10.00

March 31, 2022

Year ended

--

--

--

--

--

March 31, 2023

Year ended

March 31, 2023

10.00

10.00

(forecast)

- 1 -

[Note] Revisions to the latest forecast of cash dividends: No

3. Forecast of consolidated results for FY2023 (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year increase (decrease)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net income

Net income

income

income

(loss)

(loss) per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of ye

%

Millions of

%

Yen

n

yen

Year ended March

24,600

13.2

100

(32.5)

400

12.8

50

-

12.17

31, 2023

[Note] Revisions to the latest forecasts of consolidated results: Yes

4. Others

  1. Significant changes in subsidiaries during the subject fiscal year: Yes

Additions: 0

Deletions: 0

  1. Application of simplified accounting and specific accounting: No
  2. Changes in accounting principles, procedures, presentations, etc.
    1. Changes associated with revision of accounting standards, etc: Yes
    2. Changes other than a.: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Restatement: No
  4. Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at end of period (Including treasury stock) 4,153,370 shares at December 31, 2022
      4,153,370 shares at March 31, 2022
    2. Number of shares of treasury stock at end of period

45,477 shares at December 31, 2022

44,925 shares at March 31, 2022

  1. Average number of shares issued and outstanding in each period: 4,108,153 shares at December 31, 2022
    4,104,369 shares at December 31, 2021

[Notes]

1. Explanation for related to implementation of the quarterly review procedures

When disclosing this Brief Report of Financial Results, the review procedures for quarterly financial statements under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law have not been brought to completion.

2. Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special remarks

The above-mentioned forecasts are based on the information available as of the date when this information is disclosed, as well as on the assumptions as of the disclosing date of this information related with unpredictable parameters that are probable to affect our future business performances. Our actual performance is likely to differ greatly from these estimates depending on various factors in the future.

- 2 -

(Attachment)

Index

1. Qualitative Information and Financial Statements

  1. Explanation of Business Results…………………………………………………………………. 4

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position…………………………………………………………………

4,5

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Business Forecast and other Forecasts…………………..

5

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheets……………………………………………………………………………… 6,7
  2. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of

Comprehensive Income …………………………………………………………………………………… 8,9

  1. Notes on Going Concern Assumptions…………………….………………………………………………10 (Segment Information)………………………….…………………………………………………….………10,11

- 3 -

1Qualitative Information on Financial Results For This Quarter

(1) Explanation of Business Results

During the first three quarters of the fiscal year under review, the global economy continued to face uncertainties, including rising energy and logistics costs, accelerating inflation, and raising interest rates at central banks in various countries, despite the relaxation of restrictions on domestic and overseas activities, including the termination of China's zero-corona policy. In the automotive industry, our main market, demand is recovering, but the shortage of semiconductors has not been resolved and downward revisions to production plans have been made one after another, and conditions have remained difficult.

Under these circumstances, in the first three quarters of the fiscal year under review, net sales increased 12.4% year on year to ¥18,192 million, operating loss was ¥138 million (¥221 million of profit in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year), ordinary income decreased 6.0% year on year to ¥327 million, and net loss attributable to owners of parent was ¥39 million (¥62 million loss in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year).

Results by business segment are as follows.

[Japan]

Sales for automotive and OA equipment decreased due to a shortage of semiconductors, while sales for precision and industrial equipment increased. As a result, net sales increased 0.9% year on year to 6,411 million yen. Segment income decreased 87.6% to ¥36 million due to higher material and energy costs.

[Americas]

Despite delays in the operation of the new Tennessee plant, net sales increased 4.3% from the same quarter of the previous year to ¥2,087 million due in part to the impact of the weaker yen. Segment loss was 746 million yen, compared with a loss of 467 million yen in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, due in part to delays in the operation of a new Tennessee factory and the impact of soaring material costs.

[Europe]

Net sales increased 26.6% year on year to ¥1.902 billion due to a recovery in sales for medical and aircraft applications and the depreciation of the yen. Segment income increased 179.5% year on year to ¥94 million due to progress in passing on costs, despite factors such as higher material and energy costs.

[Asia]

Net sales increased 23.2% compared with the same quarter of the previous year to 7,790 million yen and segment income increased 24.2% to 457 million yen due to the strong performance of products for automotive, OA equipment and healthcare and the depreciation of the yen.

  1. Explanation of Financial Position
    Financial position

Assets

Total assets at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year increased by 1,992 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 27.2 billion yen.

In the Assets section, total current assets increased by 1.604 billion yen to 13,924 million yen. The main factors were increases of 915 million yen in cash and deposits, 699 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade, and 191 million yen in inventories. Total non-current assets increased 388 million yen to 13,276 million yen, while property, plant and equipment increased 435 million yen.

Liabilities

- 4 -

In the Liabilities section, total liabilities were 20,228 million yen, an increase of 1,942 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 2,580 million yen in borrowings.

(Net assets)

In net assets, total net assets were 6,972 million yen, an increase of 49 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 170 million yen in foreign currency translation adjustment, despite a decrease of 81 million yen in total shareholders' equity due to the occurrence of a quarterly loss attributable to owners of parent of 39 million yen.

As a result, the equity ratio was 25.6% (27.4% at the end of the previous fiscal year).

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Business Forecast and other Forecasts

Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2023 have been revised from those announced on May 13, 2022. For details, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Revisions to Full-Year Financial Forecasts" announced today.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Advanex Inc. published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 07:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 21 722 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2022 -82,0 M -0,62 M -0,62 M
Net Debt 2022 8 017 M 60,4 M 60,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -81,3x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 4 519 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 918
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart ADVANEX INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanex Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Seiya Kato Executive Officer
Tetsuya Yoshiwara General Manager-Administration
Ken Kotani Independent Outside Director
Ryuhei Nakano Independent Outside Director
Shigeru Yokono Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANEX INC.3.97%34
ATLAS COPCO AB1.61%56 001
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION20.98%44 749
FANUC CORPORATION15.28%33 153
SANDVIK AB14.33%25 858
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.19.06%24 237