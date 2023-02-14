Advanex : Flash Report (Consolidated Basis) Results for FY2023 Third quarter (Nine months ended December 31，2022)

The above-mentioned forecasts are based on the information available as of the date when this information is disclosed, as well as on the assumptions as of the disclosing date of this information related with unpredictable parameters that are probable to affect our future business performances. Our actual performance is likely to differ greatly from these estimates depending on various factors in the future.

2. Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special remarks

When disclosing this Brief Report of Financial Results, the review procedures for quarterly financial statements under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law have not been brought to completion.

Changes associated with revision of accounting standards, etc: Yes

1．Qualitative Information on Financial Results For This Quarter

(1) Explanation of Business Results

During the first three quarters of the fiscal year under review, the global economy continued to face uncertainties, including rising energy and logistics costs, accelerating inflation, and raising interest rates at central banks in various countries, despite the relaxation of restrictions on domestic and overseas activities, including the termination of China's zero-corona policy. In the automotive industry, our main market, demand is recovering, but the shortage of semiconductors has not been resolved and downward revisions to production plans have been made one after another, and conditions have remained difficult.

Under these circumstances, in the first three quarters of the fiscal year under review, net sales increased 12.4% year on year to ¥18,192 million, operating loss was ¥138 million (¥221 million of profit in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year), ordinary income decreased 6.0% year on year to ¥327 million, and net loss attributable to owners of parent was ¥39 million (¥62 million loss in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year).

Results by business segment are as follows.

[Japan]

Sales for automotive and OA equipment decreased due to a shortage of semiconductors, while sales for precision and industrial equipment increased. As a result, net sales increased 0.9% year on year to 6,411 million yen. Segment income decreased 87.6% to ¥36 million due to higher material and energy costs.

[Americas]

Despite delays in the operation of the new Tennessee plant, net sales increased 4.3% from the same quarter of the previous year to ¥2,087 million due in part to the impact of the weaker yen. Segment loss was 746 million yen, compared with a loss of 467 million yen in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, due in part to delays in the operation of a new Tennessee factory and the impact of soaring material costs.

[Europe]

Net sales increased 26.6% year on year to ¥1.902 billion due to a recovery in sales for medical and aircraft applications and the depreciation of the yen. Segment income increased 179.5% year on year to ¥94 million due to progress in passing on costs, despite factors such as higher material and energy costs.

[Asia]

Net sales increased 23.2% compared with the same quarter of the previous year to 7,790 million yen and segment income increased 24.2% to 457 million yen due to the strong performance of products for automotive, OA equipment and healthcare and the depreciation of the yen.

Explanation of Financial Position

Financial position

Assets

Total assets at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year increased by 1,992 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 27.2 billion yen.

In the Assets section, total current assets increased by 1.604 billion yen to 13,924 million yen. The main factors were increases of 915 million yen in cash and deposits, 699 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade, and 191 million yen in inventories. Total non-current assets increased 388 million yen to 13,276 million yen, while property, plant and equipment increased 435 million yen.

Liabilities

- 4 -