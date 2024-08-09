Advanex : Presentation; Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
August 09, 2024 at 03:59 am EDT
Share
Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Aug 9, 2024
This datum is based on the data as of June 30, 2024. The opinion and forecast described here is based on our judgment at that time and may possibly be changed without notice.
Operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2024
FY2025 earnings forecasts
1
1. Summary of Consolidated Financial results for the Three Months Ended June 2024
（Million yen）
FY2024 1Q
FY2025 1Q
Change
Change Ratio
Amount
Net Sales
6,311
6,834
523
8.3%
Operating
139
110
(29)
(20.9%)
Income
Operating
2.2%
1.6%
-
-
Income Margin
Ordinary
571
(32)
(604)
-
Income
Net Income
423
66
(356)
84.2%
Attributable to Owners
of the Parent
FY2024 1Q： １US$＝JPY138.8
2
FY2025 1Q： １US$＝JPY156.5
1. Highlight
Net sales increased year on year. Although sales for automotive applications struggled due to the rise of Chinese manufacturers and the impact of certification fraud issues, sales for OA remained strong, and sales in the healthcare business grew steadily, mainly in Europe and the United States.
Operating profit fell year on year due to a decline in sales on a local currency basis and continued rises in personnel and energy costs.
Recurring profit shifted from a year earlier when foreign exchange gains of ¥472 million and foreign exchange losses of ¥115 million occurred. Net income reflected an increase in deferred tax assets.
3
1. Quarterly Transition of Sales and Income(Consolidated)
（Million yen）
Net Sales(Left axis)
Operationg Income(Right axis)
（Million yen）
8,000
500
6,927
6,699
6,834
6,611
6,436
6,309
6,311
6,235
5,647
200
139
110
126
110
48
4,000
-21
-10
0
-165
0
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
-500
1Q
FY23
FY24
FY25
FY2024 1Q： １US$＝JPY138.8
4
FY2025 1Q： １US$＝JPY156.5
1. Net Sales and Operating Income by Geographical Segment
Net Sales（Left axis） Operating Income（Right axis）
（Million yen）
Japan
Americas
Europe
Asia
（Million yen）
3000
300
2,404
2,503
2,240
2250
2,143
135
150
95
73
52
20
22
1500
1,236
0
1,007
△75
854
△84
755
750
-150
0
-300
24/3
25/3
24/3
25/3
24/3
25/3
24/3
25/3
1Q
1Q
1Q
1Q
1Q
1Q
1Q
1Q
＋ Increase sales to OA
＋ Increase sales to Medical
－ Decrease sales to Aviation
＋ Increase sales to OA
－ Raise in salary
－ Raise in salary
－ Raise in salary
－ Raise in salary
－ Raise in energy cost
－ Raise in energy cost
－ Raise in energy cost
－ Raise in energy cost
FY2024 1Q： １US$＝JPY138.8
5
FY2025 1Q： １US$＝JPY156.5
1. Net Sales by Market
Automotive
Medical and
Healthcare OA equipment
Aviation
Precision component
Infrastructure and Household
AV and Home appliance
Information and communication
Other
Total
（Million yen）
FY2024 1Q
%
FY2025 1Q
%
Amount
Ratio
Net Sales
Net Sales
Change
Change
3,350
53.1%
3,522
51.5%
172
5.1%
945
15.0%
1,261
18.4%
316
33.4%
579
9.2%
680
9.9%
101
17.4%
394
6.2%
365
5.3%
(29)
(7.9%)
203
3.2%
200
2.9%
(3)
(1.5%)
191
3.0%
167
2.4%
(24)
(12.6%)
122
1.9%
126
1.8%
4
3.3%
88
1.4%
112
1.6%
24
27.3%
439
9.2%
402
5.9%
(178)
(30.7%)
6,311
100.0%
6,835
100.0%
524
8.3%
6
1. Capital Investment・Depreciation Expense・ Interest-bearing Debt
ADVANEX INC. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of precision springs. The Company operates in four business segments. The Japan segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of precision springs, sales of precision stamped products and motors. The Americas segment and Europe segment are engaged in the manufacture and sale of precision springs. The Asia segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of precision springs, as well as manufacture and sales of metal stamping insert molding parts.