Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Aug 9, 2024

This datum is based on the data as of June 30, 2024. The opinion and forecast described here is based on our judgment at that time and may possibly be changed without notice.

  1. Operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2024
  2. FY2025 earnings forecasts

1

1. Summary of Consolidated Financial results for the Three Months Ended June 2024

Million yen

FY2024 1Q

FY2025 1Q

Change

Change Ratio

Amount

Net Sales

6,311

6,834

523

8.3%

Operating

139

110

(29)

(20.9%)

Income

Operating

2.2%

1.6%

-

-

Income Margin

Ordinary

571

(32)

(604)

-

Income

Net Income

423

66

(356)

84.2%

Attributable to Owners

of the Parent

FY2024 1Q： １US$JPY138.8

2

FY2025 1Q： １US$JPY156.5

1. Highlight

  • Net sales increased year on year. Although sales for automotive applications struggled due to the rise of Chinese manufacturers and the impact of certification fraud issues, sales for OA remained strong, and sales in the healthcare business grew steadily, mainly in Europe and the United States.
  • Operating profit fell year on year due to a decline in sales on a local currency basis and continued rises in personnel and energy costs.
  • Recurring profit shifted from a year earlier when foreign exchange gains of ¥472 million and foreign exchange losses of ¥115 million occurred. Net income reflected an increase in deferred tax assets.

3

1. Quarterly Transition of Sales and Income(Consolidated)

Million yen

Net Sales(Left axis)

Operationg Income(Right axis)

Million yen

8,000

500

6,927

6,699

6,834

6,611

6,436

6,309

6,311

6,235

5,647

200

139

110

126

110

48

4,000

-21

-10

0

-165

0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

-500

1Q

FY23

FY24

FY25

FY2024 1Q： １US$JPY138.8

4

FY2025 1Q： １US$JPY156.5

1. Net Sales and Operating Income by Geographical Segment

Net SalesLeft axis Operating IncomeRight axis

Million yen

Japan

Americas

Europe

Asia

Million yen

3000

300

2,404

2,503

2,240

2250

2,143

135

150

95

73

52

20

22

1500

1,236

0

1,007

75

854

84

755

750

-150

0

-300

24/3

25/3

24/3

25/3

24/3

25/3

24/3

25/3

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

Increase sales to OA

Increase sales to Medical

Decrease sales to Aviation

Increase sales to OA

Raise in salary

Raise in salary

Raise in salary

Raise in salary

Raise in energy cost

Raise in energy cost

Raise in energy cost

Raise in energy cost

FY2024 1Q： １US$JPY138.8

5

FY2025 1Q： １US$JPY156.5

1. Net Sales by Market

Automotive

Medical and

Healthcare OA equipment

Aviation

Precision component

Infrastructure and Household

AV and Home appliance

Information and communication

Other

Total

Million yen

FY2024 1Q

%

FY2025 1Q

%

Amount

Ratio

Net Sales

Net Sales

Change

Change

3,350

53.1%

3,522

51.5%

172

5.1%

945

15.0%

1,261

18.4%

316

33.4%

579

9.2%

680

9.9%

101

17.4%

394

6.2%

365

5.3%

(29)

(7.9%)

203

3.2%

200

2.9%

(3)

(1.5%)

191

3.0%

167

2.4%

(24)

(12.6%)

122

1.9%

126

1.8%

4

3.3%

88

1.4%

112

1.6%

24

27.3%

439

9.2%

402

5.9%

(178)

(30.7%)

6,311

100.0%

6,835

100.0%

524

8.3%

6

1. Capital InvestmentDepreciation Expense Interest-bearing Debt

Capital investment

4,144

Million Yen

Depreciation expense

3,838

Plan

12,000

2,350

2,191

2,084

2,037

1,568

1,576

1,475

1,485

Plan

Interest-bearing DebtInclude lease debt

Million Yen

D/E ratio

14,524

12,84613,015

11,19210,839

11,194

10,079

2.2

8,177

1.7

1.8

6,629

1.7

1.6

1.6

1.6

1,440

1,242

1,239

1,215

1,288

5,096

1.3

1,110

1,118

939

1,008

808

799

682

233

401

1Q

1Q

0

15/3 16/3 17/3 18/3 19/3 20/3 21/3 22/3 23/3 24/3 25/3

3,977 1.1

0.8

0.6

0

15/3

16/3

17/3

18/3

19/3

20/3

21/3

22/3

23/3

24/3

24/6

7

  1. Operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2024
  2. FY2025 earnings forecasts

8

2. FY2025 earnings forecast

Million yen

FY2024

FY2025

Change

Change Ratio

(Result)

Forecast

Amount

Net Sales

26,549

26,000

(549)

(2.1%)

Operating

365

300

(65)

(17.8%)

Income

Operating

1.4%

1.2%

-

-

Income Margin

Ordinary

832

200

(632)

(76.0%)

Income

Net Income

268

300

+32

+11.9%

Attribute to owners of

parent

Yen

Dividend

20

20

±0

-

Note: the premise of exchange rate is set at ¥140 by 1US$.

9

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Advanex Inc. published this content on 09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2024 07:58:03 UTC.