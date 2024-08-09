ADVANEX INC. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of precision springs. The Company operates in four business segments. The Japan segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of precision springs, sales of precision stamped products and motors. The Americas segment and Europe segment are engaged in the manufacture and sale of precision springs. The Asia segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of precision springs, as well as manufacture and sales of metal stamping insert molding parts.